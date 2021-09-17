Will Alphabet Reach $3,000 a Share? By StockNews

© Reuters. Will Alphabet Reach $3,000 a Share?



Alphabet (NASDAQ:) is one of the biggest companies in the world and is dominant in many of the industries it provides services for. That said, the stock continues to reach new heights. At its current price of $2,856, it’s not too far from $3,000 a share, but will it reach this price in the near future? Read more to find out.Alphabet (GOOGL) went public in August of 2004 at $54.16 per share. Today, a single share of GOOGL is worth $2,856. The stock is up 5,175.4% since hitting the market.

There is an ongoing debate about whether GOOGL should be broken up into several distinct businesses, similar to how President Reagan broke up Ma Bell back in the early 80s. However, President Biden has not indicated he will take such a drastic measure.

As of September of 2021, GOOGL’s list of mergers and acquisitions totals a whopping 244. At the moment, GOOGL’s android operating system is used on 73% of all smartphones. GOOGL is still the search engine king with a 94% market share of online searches. In short, there is a good argument to be made that GOOGL should be divided into several companies that compete with one another in the spirit of free enterprise.

