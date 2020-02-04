Will Akshay Kumar star in Dhoom 4?

Akshay Kumar is known for his experience in action. Popularly known as Khiladi Kumar, the actor will now be seen in the fourth installment of the successful Dhoom series of Yash Raj Films. First launched in 2004, the action thriller was a huge success at the box office. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. In Dhoom 2 (2006), the cast included Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu and Abhishek Bachchan along with Uday Chopra. While in Dhoom 3, Aamir Khan had a double role and was supported by Katrina Kaif.

Today in the morning, a trade analyst revealed: "A highly positioned source revealed that Akshay Kumar has been confirmed for # Dhoom4. Let's wait for the official announcement soon." While there has been no confirmation from Akshay Kumar or the creators of the film, the news has already excited fans. Akshay is currently busy shooting for Prithviraj Chauhan of YRF. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical drama marks the debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who plays Akshay's love interest in the film.