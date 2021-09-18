Wildfire Risk Prompts West U.S. Utilities to Warn of Power Cuts

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Utilities in California and Nevada warned they may have to cut power to some customers to prevent their live wires from sparking wildfires as dry and windy conditions are expected to return to portions of the drought-stricken U.S. West.

PG&E Corp. said it could cut power to residents living in parts of 10 Northern California counties starting on Monday because dry, gusty winds were forecast to follow a weather system that will deliver rain to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, according to a web post Friday. California power company Liberty Utilities and Nevada utility NV Energy said shutoffs were possible in areas around Lake Tahoe.