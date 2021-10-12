Wildest Celebrity Food Habits

What, you don’t have black truffles just lying around?
1.
Yolanda Hadid drinks goat milk as a “snack”
2.
Shailene Woodley eats clay
3.
Tiffany Haddish eats pickles stuffed with Jolly Ranchers
4.
Channing Tatum crumbles Cheetos in his PB&J
5.
Tyra Banks hollows out her bagels and fills them with cream cheese
6.
Giada De Laurentiis eats brown rice with olive oil in the morning
7.
Scott Foley eats scrambled eggs… with peanut butter
8.
Lil Yachty just discovered maple syrup bacon chips
9.
Martha Stewart just has black truffles laying around her fridge
10.
Kourtney Kardashian eats her placenta
11.
Grimes eats “couscous sludge” with Vegenaise in it
12.
Flo Rida crushes Cheetos into his mac and cheese
13.
Awkwafina can eat an entire pot roast at 7 am
14.
Gwyneth Paltrow swishes her mouth with coconut oil first thing in the morning
15.
Hillary Clinton’s favorite snack is raw jalapeños
16.
Gene Simmons puts ice cubes in his cereal
