Wildest Celebrity Food Habits



Harper’s Bazaar / Via youtube.com



Grimes once ate spaghetti every single day for two years until her hair stopped growing and the doctor said she was malnourished, so she is clearly not a gourmet. One of her favorite recipes is combining a ton of vegenaise, siracha, chopped celery, tomatoes, spinach, and couscous. She calls it “sludge.”

“I would die for Vegenaise,” says the futuristic singer.