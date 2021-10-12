Wildest Celebrity Food Habits

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

What, you don’t have black truffles just lying around?

From serious dedication to nutrition to simply shocking combinations, here are some interesting foods famous people enjoy.

1.

Yolanda Hadid drinks goat milk as a “snack”


Harper’s Bazaar / Via youtube.com

Yolanda Hadid famously gave her daughter GiGi a couple almonds to chew on during a modeling shoot to curb hunger-induced fainting, and policed her birthday cake (at her own birthday party). The former model and Lyme disease advocate is a huge proponent of natural foods, and in her Harper’s Bazaar interview explains she drinks boiled goat milk with cardamom and honey as an “afternoon pick-me-up” because it is more digestible. 

2.

Shailene Woodley eats clay


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Divergent actress Shailene Woodley said on the David Letterman show that she ingests clay for its detoxification benefits. “Clay binds to other materials in your body and helps your body excrete those materials that aren’t necessarily the best for you,” she said. The detox benefits of clay are still debated in the scientific community.

3.

Tiffany Haddish eats pickles stuffed with Jolly Ranchers


Harper’s Bazaar / Via youtube.com

The comedian is a self-professed foodie with a childhood hankering for unusual pickle combinations. “I love a good dill pickle, and you eat the top part off, and then you put a Now Later, or a Jolly Rancher, or a peppermint in the middle,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

4.

Channing Tatum crumbles Cheetos in his PB&J


Kelly Defina / Getty Images

5.

Tyra Banks hollows out her bagels and fills them with cream cheese


Getty Images

Oh Tyra Banks. She said, “I cut the bagel in half and scoop out all that extra bagelization. Then I take my whipped cream cheese and I dig deep into that pot of it and I fill up those entire scooped up bagel rounds like a moat.” How many words can you use to describe bagel boats?

6.

Giada De Laurentiis eats brown rice with olive oil in the morning


Getty Images / Getty Images for NYCWFF

Not that crazy, considering the abundance of savory congees and millet porridges my family enjoys, but still quite interesting; Giada loves starch in the mornings but obviously can’t be downing cornettos before her workouts to be TV-ready, so she told Food and Wine she enjoys some brown rice cooked with olive oil as breakfast!

7.

Scott Foley eats scrambled eggs… with peanut butter

8.

Lil Yachty just discovered maple syrup bacon chips


Harper’s Bazaar / Via youtube.com

Lil Yachty basically listed a bunch of his favorite snacks to Harper’s Bazaar for what he eats in a day, and we found out that he recently was enlightened about maple syrup bacon chips. 

**2015: steals yo girl

**2020: steals yo chips

“They taste like syrup. Whoa.”

9.

Martha Stewart just has black truffles laying around her fridge


Getty Images

Ms. self-made billionaire is unapologetic about her aspirational semi-retired life. According to her Harper’s Bazaar interview, Martha picks fresh herbs and greens from her greenhouse, pops bottles with young gentlemen friends, and has an amazing roast chicken recipe if you “happen to have some black truffles lying around.” 

10.

Kourtney Kardashian eats her placenta

11.

Grimes eats “couscous sludge” with Vegenaise in it


Harper’s Bazaar / Via youtube.com

Grimes once ate spaghetti every single day for two years until her hair stopped growing and the doctor said she was malnourished, so she is clearly not a gourmet. One of her favorite recipes is combining a ton of vegenaise, siracha, chopped celery, tomatoes, spinach, and couscous. She calls it “sludge.” 

“I would die for Vegenaise,” says the futuristic singer. 

12.

Flo Rida crushes Cheetos into his mac and cheese


Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

13.

Awkwafina can eat an entire pot roast at 7 am

14.

Gwyneth Paltrow swishes her mouth with coconut oil first thing in the morning


Harper’s Bazaar / Via youtube.com

The Goop founder told Harper’s Bazaar she starts her day by swishing pure coconut oil. It’s called oil pulling, and it’s supposed to get rid of bad bacteria in your mouth. (She doesn’t actually swallow it, FYI!)

15.

Hillary Clinton’s favorite snack is raw jalapeños


Handout / DNCC via Getty Images

According to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign aide Jamie Smith, the former presidential hopeful always had a plate of raw jalapeños on hand during her 2008 campaign. “She ate them like potato chips.”

16.

Gene Simmons puts ice cubes in his cereal

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR