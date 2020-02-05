Why YouTuber Manny MUA shrinks in his Dramageddon apology video

Internet can be both a beautiful Y critical place

While youtuber Manny MUA He has found great success as "Boy Beauty Vlogger,quot;, the CEO of Lunar Beauty has also been involved in some Internet drama.

Many fans will remember Dramageddon, which was a dispute between vloggers centered on Manny's former best friend. Jeffree Star.

The public drama came at a time when Manny was at the top of his game. To start, he was in ForbesList of children under 30 and served as Maybelline's first male ambassador. But in a new interview with Justin Sylvester, the Youtuber is ready to reflect on all the headlines.

"When you're flying in the clouds and you're as if nothing could bring me down, you're like in your own area or in your own world and your own fantasy," Manny shared exclusively on E! News & # 39; digital series Just the sip. "But when something knocks you down, you say," Maybe I should have done this, this and this. "I can start to rise again but now I can implement these different changes and make it even better for me."