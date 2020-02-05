Why YouTuber Manny MUA shrinks in his Dramageddon apology video

Internet can be both a beautiful Y critical place
While youtuber Manny MUA He has found great success as "Boy Beauty Vlogger,quot;, the CEO of Lunar Beauty has also been involved in some Internet drama.
Many fans will remember Dramageddon, which was a dispute between vloggers centered on Manny's former best friend. Jeffree Star.
The public drama came at a time when Manny was at the top of his game. To start, he was in ForbesList of children under 30 and served as Maybelline's first male ambassador. But in a new interview with Justin Sylvester, the Youtuber is ready to reflect on all the headlines.
"When you're flying in the clouds and you're as if nothing could bring me down, you're like in your own area or in your own world and your own fantasy," Manny shared exclusively on E! News & # 39; digital series Just the sip. "But when something knocks you down, you say," Maybe I should have done this, this and this. "I can start to rise again but now I can implement these different changes and make it even better for me."
He continued: "When I remember it, it was the most difficult time I've had in my entire life in regards to my professional career in any form or form. I was in bed for weeks. I lost so much weight and was in a dark depression so severe. "
During the drama, Manny lost about half a million followers. To date, he still waits for them to return. He also delivered a video of apology that is still hard to see.
"I was definitely sorry, but I was also taking anti-anxiety medications at the time. When I watch those videos, I shudder a little because they are not my true and genuine emotion because I am in these emotions." blockers, "he explained." Looking at them, I know that the things I say are true, but by the way I say it, I can understand why it is not so genuine because my true emotion is not manifested because I am in this blockers. "
To this day, Manny is surprised at how important everything was. "It was a misunderstood situation in the first place, so how did it become what it became?" He shared with Justin.
But despite everything, Manny says there are countless lessons he is so grateful to have learned.
"Looking back, yes, it was terrible, horrible and horrendous, but the things I learned from that, I would never return," he shared.
