Why You Should Consider Adding International Paper to Your Dividend Portfolio By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Why You Should Consider Adding International Paper to Your Dividend Portfolio

Leading paper and packaging company International Paper’s (IP) operational performance helped it generate robust revenue growth in its last reported quarter. So, given the company’s solid growth prospects and dividend payouts, we think it could be wise to add the stock to one’s dividend portfolio. Read more.Incorporated in 1898, International Paper Company (NYSE:) in Memphis, Tenn., is a global leader in manufacturing sustainable fiber-based packaging and pulp products. It has facilities in North America, Latin America, North Africa, and Europe. The company offers corrugated packaging materials that protect and promote goods, and facilitates global commerce and pulp for diapers, tissue, and other personal hygiene items that promote health and wellness.

The company’s shares have gained 14.4% in price over the past year and 6.9% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $53.16. Its strong top-line growth, driven by improvements across all business segments, has driven the stock’s rally this year.

IP ’s $1.85 forward annual dividend payout translates to a 3.48% yield versus the 1.81% industry average. This compares to its 4.05% four-year average dividend yield. IP’s dividend payouts have grown at a 2.6% CAGR over the past three years.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR