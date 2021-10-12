Why We Are Bullish About Q4 Despite Recent Market Turbulence By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Why We Are Bullish About Q4 Despite Recent Market Turbulence

In this morning’s trade alert, I discussed why the overall environment for the S&P 500 (SPY) is improving despite the turbulent price action. While, I think some sort of retest of the recent lows seems likely, the intermediate-term picture continues to get more bullish. This is a definite change from the unfavorable conditions for small and mid-cap stocks that have prevailed for much of the year. Currently, our portfolio has been enjoying some nice gains due to strength in energy, but I believe we will see a period when the gains are much more widespread. In today’s commentary, I want to make my case for why Q4 will be so bullish. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published October 11, 2021 from the POWR Growth newsletter).

Market Commentary

First, let’s review what happened in the past week:

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR