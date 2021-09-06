Why Sleeping With Garlic Under Your Nose is Good For Your Health. A few years ago, I did some research on the subject. Why? Quite simply, as a long time ago as my grandparents were alive, they had to take all of their noses off to be able to breath in fresh air. That’s why my grandmother always kept such a large supply of garlic oil in her kitchen. In fact, I still have the containers from those days.

I also recently read that the Chinese have used garlic for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. That makes sense since garlic is similar to many prescription medications. Many of those medications work by eliminating bacteria in the nose. So if you can eliminate the bacteria in your nose, you can then eliminate the snoring.

Garlic works much the same way. It kills the bacteria that are living in your nasal cavities and causing you to snore. So by killing the bacteria, it allows you to breathe with less effort. If you take a small clove of garlic and put it in your mouth, it will certainly work because you won’t be able to breathe very well. Try it if you like, but remember to clean your tongue first, just like you have to do when you are going to sleep.

You can also crush some garlic into a pulp and inhale it while you are sleeping. Don’t do it at the same time as taking the garlic supplement because you may not breathe very well. Just do it right before you go to sleep. The smell from the garlic will kill any smells that are lingering in your home or room. Just make sure that you get enough of the garlic in your throat to get the job done.

What if you cannot afford to buy or consume live garlic? Don’t worry. There are supplements that contain all of the active ingredients necessary to do what we talked about earlier – kill the bacteria that cause you to snore. They are safe and will produce the same effect as the garlic does while you are breathing.

The natural properties found in garlic are what help it is so effective. It has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties which mean that it can fight off any infections that might be trying to attack your body while you are snoring. Also, garlic contains sulfur which sooths the sinuses and the membranes of your nasal passages. This means that it can help stop your nasal cavities from getting inflamed and therefore making you snore more. If you need to stop snoring badly, this is definitely something to consider.

Now, let’s talk about the last benefit. Garlic can also help relieve you of any sleep apnea issues you might be experiencing. People with sleep apnea struggle with their breathing throughout the night. If you can get rid of your snoring by using garlic, you’ll have much better sleep at night and you won’t wake up so exhausted. This is definitely a good side benefit of using garlic when you are trying to quit snoring.

So there you have it. The three main reasons why people choose to use garlic to help them sleep better at night. It works as a breath freshener, it is anti-inflammatory and it can help to stop your nasal cavities from being inflamed. As a bonus, it can also help with your snoring problems. All it takes is some research and a trip to the local grocery store before you make your purchase.