Why She’s Not Attending The American Music Awards – Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift ‘will not be at the 2021 American Music Awards’ on Nov. 21 despite being nominated and ‘is going to have her ‘SNL’ appearance speak for itself,’ according to one source. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Taylor Swift, 31, is nominated for three American Music Awards this year but she won’t be attending the event because she’s “taking a break” after a very successful release week on her newest album Red (Taylor’s Version). The singer appeared on a few late night shows, including Saturday Night Live, and at the New York City premiere of her short film, All Too Well, over the course of three days last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and is letting those highlights leave their mark until she’s back in the spotlight.

“Taylor will not be at the American Music Awards as she is going to have her SNL appearance speak for itself and be the performance of record, especially since it hasn’t even been a week for that performance to live,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Taylor loves the AMAs but she is choosing to skip this year as she wants to make her appearances and performances be somewhat spaced out to add to the impact that it will bring. She’s confident that she will be on the AMA stage in the future, but this year she is taking a break.”

“There is no ulterior motive or issue for her not going, it just is her schedule to relax, get ready for the holidays and all that good stuff,” the insider added.

Despite not attending the ceremony in person, Taylor will sill surely make an impact since she’s nominated for some of the biggest awards of the night. Her 2020 album Evermore is up for Favorite Pop/Rock Album and she’s up for Artist of the Year as well as Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.

Last year, Taylor walked away with three of the four AMAs she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, and Favorite Music Video for her song “Cardigan” from her 2020 album Folklore.