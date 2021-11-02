Why She Isn’t Getting Married Soon – Hollywood Life

Don’t expect Kristen Stewart to get hitched anytime soon. After K-Stew revealed that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged, the ‘Spencer’ star explained why they’re going to wait to tie the knot.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Kristen Stewart said during her appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday (Nov. 2). Kristen, 31, not only shared the news of her and Dylan Meyer’s engagement, but the Spencer star also noted why they aren’t rushing down the aisle. Kristen said that the wedding won’t be happing for at least a year. “I don’t want to have COVID even be a thing,” she said, per E! News.

What will be a thing, though, is the catering. “The food is the biggest deal,” said Kristen.. “I don’t care about flowers and sh-t like that. The food needs to be on point.” She also stressed that the theme for this wedding will be casual. “I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot,” she added. “I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt.”

“I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come,” she continued. “I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We’re just going to, like, stand and do vows and f–king party after. It’s kind of just a great excuse to get together and say ‘I love you’ in front of all your friends.”

Kristen and Dylan, a screenwriter, first met on the set of a movie seven years ago. The two took their friendship to the next level in 2019, around the time Kristen split from Stella Maxwell. Dylan made their relationship Instagram Official by posting a photo of them kissing to her account. “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police,” she captioned the shot. A month later, Kristen opened up about the relationship on Howard Stern. “We’re both from L.A. and we really love L.A. We’re both kind of like, scumbags. We both felt like trolls as kids. We’re so similar but different. She’s a writer; she’s brilliant.”

During that 2019 appearance, Kristen said she couldn’t wait to pop the question to Dylan. “I want to be, like, somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” she said. She couldn’t reveal her proposal plan “because [Dylan would] find out.” As for the exact timing of when she would get down on one knee? She left it up to fate. “It’s just, like, when you know, you know,” she said.