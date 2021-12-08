Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Why Ryan Reynolds Is Taking A Break From Acting - Up News Info
Entertainment

Why Ryan Reynolds Is Taking A Break From Acting

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“It’s sort of the perfect time.”

Last month, Ryan Reynolds announced that he’s taking a little break from acting — which is understandable. The guy has been everywhere lately.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

In an interview with LinkedIn, the actor revealed his thinking behind the decision — and it’s not just for business reasons.

“The biggest thing for me…is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” Reynolds explained.

“I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years, when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film, and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade off.”


Nathan Congleton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too… Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for their development, and I really enjoy being a present dad,” he said.


James Devaney / GC Images

“I love taking them to school in the morning. I love picking them up,” he continued, while elaborating that he also wants time to focus on his production company, Maximum Effort. “It is a juggling act.”


Peter Byrne – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Watch the entire interview here.

