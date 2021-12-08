Why Ryan Reynolds Is Taking A Break From Acting

“It’s sort of the perfect time.”
In an interview with LinkedIn, the actor revealed his thinking behind the decision — and it’s not just for business reasons.
“The biggest thing for me…is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” Reynolds explained.
“I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years, when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film, and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade off.”
“We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too… Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for their development, and I really enjoy being a present dad,” he said.
“I love taking them to school in the morning. I love picking them up,” he continued, while elaborating that he also wants time to focus on his production company, Maximum Effort. “It is a juggling act.”
Watch the entire interview here.