Why REITs deserve another look even as the fourth COVID-19 wave hits

The big appeal of real estate investment trusts is stable income, but the pandemic hammered revenues Photo by Chloe Cushman/National Post illustration files

Article content To capture more than market returns, investors need to take calculated risks. This doesn’t mean betting the farm on a hot tip, but looking for and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Article content For those looking to adjust their portfolio in the face of an inflation threat, perhaps it’s time to give real estate investment trusts (REITs) another look. A REIT is an investment portfolio owned (and often operated) by a company with the sole purpose of generating earnings from the real assets held in the portfolio. The real estate market can be divided into two categories, commercial and residential, but REIT portfolios further subdivide property markets, helping to create more opportunities for portfolio and sector diversification.

Article content For example, some REITs only invest in Canadian-based apartment buildings, others focus on warehouse facilities, and still others hold office buildings, shopping centres and hotels, among other facilities.

Article content Investors purchase units (similar to shares) in the REIT and then receive earnings based on the rent collected and the underlying appreciation of the property assets. The advantage of REITs is that the trust is obligated to distribute generated cash flow back to the shareholders in order to keep its tax-preferred status. The most reliable REITs generally have a good track record of paying dividends, making them an attractive investment option. Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto For more than a decade, REITs have been stable income generators for all types of investors, but the uncertainty of the global pandemic really hit hard. The effect was twofold: an almost immediate loss of revenue from uncollected rents, and then there’s the longer-term uncertainty of how Canadians will work and shop in the future, which could dampen any recovery for the underlying assets within these trusts.

Article content Some investors felt these losses and got out. The exodus was summed up by Carolyn Blair, managing director at RBC Capital Markets Real Estate Group, in her September 2020 virtual presentation at the RealREIT conference. “Q2 2020 brought the largest ever year-over-year decline for quarterly earnings at -13 per cent,” Blair said. She went on to add that as a result of pandemic losses and a few tough years for a few industries, the average aggregate earnings growth for all REITs over the past 19 years was an anemic 1.7 per cent. Not exactly a ringing endorsement, and the headwinds that the most battered REIT sectors face haven’t exactly abated. Since COVID-19 hit, REITs have been battered, particularly those trusts highly exposed to commercial real estate. Despite the market’s rally from the lows in March and April 2020, REITs focusing on the hospitality, office, residential and retail sectors haven’t bounced back.

Article content As we head closer to 2022, office and retail REITs are having trouble with their tenants. Even with government-backed relief, these tenants continue to struggle, which has meant a loss of revenue (and confidence) in both sectors. Hit with a loss of revenue, office-focused REITs are bracing for potential shifts in work culture. A report by real estate consultancy CBRE Group Inc. pegs the national office vacancy rate, as of the end of 2020, at 13.4 per cent, the highest level since 2004. Photo by Azin Ghaffari/Postmedia files Retail centres were also hit hard, with many stores closing because of lockdown restrictions, but the real dilemma is whether or not Canadians will return to in-person shopping, given the ease and accessibility of online shopping and home delivery.

Article content Before pandemic restrictions, the Canadian REIT sector was experiencing a boom. The S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index — a sector-based sub-index of the broad-based S&P/TSX Income Trust Index that focuses on REITs — peaked at its highest value in a decade. By September 2020, the annualized return for the index had plummeted to -13 per cent. To adjust to the market, many of Canada’s largest commercial REITs opted to cut their distributions to unitholders, a strong signal that course corrections were required if they were to weather the storm. All of this could be a signal that the REIT party is over, but not everyone agrees. In a June 2021 webinar hosted by commercial real estate investment firm CBRE, vice-chair Paul Morassutti pointed out that after the dramatic -13-per-cent return in 2020 for the TSX REIT index, it was already up 25 per cent in 2021.

Article content “Net asset values have not moved at that pace, they’ve only moved moderately, but the momentum is absolutely going in the right direction,” he said. Whether or not REITs are appropriate investments in a post-COVID-19 recovery depends on several factors, including the type of REIT, sector and geographical diversity of the assets. There are also economic realities impacting the overall market to consider when determining which REITs might work best with your investment goals. Here are four of them: Inflation As participants in the CBRE webinar noted, “inflation could be a key factor for investors, businesses and individuals for the first time in decades. Hard assets continue to act as a hedge against financial market fluctuations while businesses building out and renting space face rising costs.”

Article content Another short-term factor is that an increase in prices for goods and services isn’t being met with a corresponding wage increase. This is prompting industry veterans to look for better hedges against inflation combined with anemic economic growth. In the past, the three sectors that offered worried investors some respite have been gold, technology and real estate. This could mean a comeback for residential-focused REITs. Housing prices continue to rise (or stay highly unaffordable) and incomes remain stagnant, so apartment rentals in larger urban centres will see continued demand and need — giving well-positioned apartment-rental REITs a boost. Higher interest rates There is an assumption that higher interest rates will negatively impact REIT returns. This assumption is based on the idea that higher rates mean higher mortgage rates and this slows both residential real estate sales and rising valuations.

Article content However, in an economy with slow to no wage growth, higher rates will further erode housing affordability, putting increased demand on rental housing in Canada’s largest urban centres. Photo by David Kawai/Bloomberg files Higher rates could also be a positive for REITs focused on commercial holdings. If rates rise due to an improving economy, commercial real estate landlords can then choose to raise rents to keep pace with rising rates. This increases rent revenues and helps bolster the portfolio’s underlying value of its assets. Of course, there’s no guarantee that landlords will get their increased rent requests if their tenants are still struggling. A push to increase revenue could also prompt a depreciation in property values. Still, it’s a good idea for investors to keep an eye on the underlying reasons for higher rates and not immediately assume it’s a nail in the REIT coffin.

Article content Government bond yields Another reason for optimism when it comes to office and retail REITs is that the Government of Canada 10-year bond yield is still quite low. These bond yields heavily influence the price of commercial real estate mortgages, and the availability of cheap debt means well-positioned and well-managed REITs have more opportunity to find short-term stopgap solutions using access to cheap money. Sector gains Before the pandemic, companies in the United States were already moving north of the border to acquire Canadian REIT holdings, while strong Canadian REIT managers were shopping the global market for the right deals. Pandemic restrictions haven’t curbed these trends. Throughout 2020 and 2021, well-positioned REITs snapped up properties from struggling funds, even in the hardest-hit office, retail and hospitality industries.

Article content This doesn’t mean the future for these sectors is certain. More aggressive virus variants and a flattening vaccination curve still make the overall situation very unstable, and the industries most reliant on people and proximity are going to feel the pain. But some industries and sectors are seeing a huge uptick in growth and demand, and this is translating into double-digit returns for investors. In general, REITs with a focus on industrial property holdings did well, reporting an average weighted return of 11 per cent between September 2019 and September 2020. Compare this to the -10-per-cent average weighted return of Canadian residential REITs or the -60-per-cent year-over-year return of hospitality REITs.

Article content To capitalize on market opportunities, investors also need to consider what market sectors are undervalued and what industries are poised for growth. Here are a few areas to consider: Tap the digital economy One clear winner during the pandemic were facilities that helped house the digital economy. For the digital economy to function and grow, it needs access to data centres and this requires reliable communication infrastructure and stable industrial units. What’s better is that this need won’t disappear even with the move towards cloud computing, since every dollar that moves to software as a service (SaaS) and away from traditional hardware and software infrastructure means more demand by these SaaS companies for processing power and storage.

Article content We already know that rapidly growing cloud companies like the flexibility of scaling their operations in colocation data centres, poising data centre-focused REITs for future growth. In Canada, two solid options in this space are Summit Industrial Income REIT and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, which pays distributions to unitholders. Summit owns a portfolio of industrial properties across the country and has entered a partnership with Urbacon to build data centres in key Canadian markets. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners only just started to invest in the data management sector in 2019, with its acquisition of AT&T Inc.’s data centres for US$1.1 billion. Still, this introduction into the space puts them in a good position to grow as this market segment grows.

Article content Get in on logistics One area that looks promising for future growth — assuming digital shopping is here to stay — are facilities dedicated to logistics. One Canadian REIT in this space is WPT Industrial REIT, which acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties in 20 states in the U.S. In Q4 2020, WPT collected 99.8 per cent of the rents billed while its occupancy rate stood at 98.2 per cent — a clear winner despite pandemic difficulties. Snap up a bargain Depressed valuations mean there could be an incredible buying opportunity for those willing to invest in the hardest-hit REIT sectors: office, retail, residential and hospitality. Remember, REIT values aren’t fixed: active managers select and manage the underlying assets and contracts. In an uncertain economy, a management team can grow a REIT’s value by increasing rents, adding income-generating services to the properties they own, and other measures. If you believe the worst is over and that the ever-increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines will usher in a new era, this might be the proverbial buying opportunity to add or increase your REIT exposure. Romana King is a personal finance columnist and director of content atZolo. If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Investor newsletter.

