Why investors should rent, not own, market segments

Article content Conventional wisdom says the steeper the yield curve, the stronger the economic outlook. On the flip side, the curve was inverted two years ago, and flashed warnings of an impending recession.

Article content It’s not unusual for pundits to look to the bond market for signs of the economy’s future direction. But it appears bond traders at the shorter end of the curve today are more concerned about United States Federal Reserve tightening and rate hikes than those at the longer end, who have been buying any yield spikes, not willing to transition out of this risk-off asset yet. As a result, the spread between the five- and 30-year U.S. Treasuries has narrowed to just 100 basis points, compared to almost 170 basis points back in March. It is also interesting that the front end of the curve is as flat as a board, with zero spread between the one-, three- and six-month yields. But instead of reading the daily changes in the steepness of this fairly flat yield curve as a way of figuring out the economy’s direction, we think it is telling us that inflation is still transitory in nature, despite the plethora of data indicating that matters are getting worse. We certainly don’t envy the Fed, which may be powerless to deal with ramping-up supply curtailments and outright shortages.

Article content In this type of environment, we believe it just isn’t worth the risk to be overweight long-duration, interest-rate sensitive-assets — full stop — because long-dated Treasuries could be a very dangerous trade should inflation take root. For example, research shows that if rates rise by only 100 basis points, it would clip roughly 800 to 900 basis points off 10-year Treasuries, so imagine the carnage for those going out to 20 or 30 years. Technology stocks are also extremely sensitive to inflationary pressures, given that the ultra-low interest rates are being used to support extremely high valuations. One of our institutional family office investment managers indicated that a 100-basis-point rise could easily result in a 10-to-15 per cent haircut to valuations on a multiple compression.

Article content Therefore, it really isn’t surprising that managers who are heavily concentrated in the tech sector are fighting this developing narrative tooth and nail. We even heard a tech-focused manager call the unfolding selloff in tech as a value opportunity, despite current valuations being not far off their all-time highs. The tech-heavy S&P 500 in September fell 4.8 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 5.3 per cent, while the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF gained a whopping 17.5 per cent. Overall, we don’t advocate making a huge binary bet, despite what pundits on the energy and tech sectors are calling for, but we do believe in tilting portfolios, because the risk could be material when a narrative unwinds. David Rosenberg: Why valuations should give investors cause for pause Energy crisis looms as climate-change agenda backs governments, investors into corner Top investors split on direction of ‘tempestuous’ China’s markets

Article content The upside is huge when a narrative forms, but it’s important to pay attention and make necessary adjustments instead of just stubbornly owning an opinion that could be wrong. The beautiful thing about being a portfolio manager instead of a sector-specific fund manager is that we have the freedom to make those adjustments. For example, back in early 2020, we had a 15-per-cent weighting to 20-year-plus Treasuries on concerns about COVID-19, and now we’ve replaced that position with a 15-per-cent weighting to energy, because of the accelerating energy crisis and inflation. We have also been reducing our exposure to the tech-heavy S&P 500, by as much as 20 per cent last quarter, and reinvested into more value-orientated segments of the market.

Having a goals-based benchmark approach really helps, since it allows investors to rent certain segments, instead of owning them. They can go to whichever areas of the market offer the best return-to-risk potential, whether that's in the yield market, sectors and/or equities. Martin Pelletier, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc. (formerly TriVest Wealth Counsel Ltd.), a private client and institutional investment firm specializing in discretionary risk-managed portfolios, investment audit/oversight and advanced tax and estate planning.

