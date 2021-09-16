Why hardware wallets might not offer as much protection as you think, explained By Cointelegraph

The issues facing hardware wallets are not exclusive to the crypto sector by any means.
Across multiple sectors around the world, there are a number of industries that have critical systems. They face the same challenge: Remaining up to date and fortified against attacks from the people who are trying to infiltrate.
Learn more about BlockUno
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.