Why Ethereum needs better compatibility, explained By Cointelegraph

The issue can be solved by a new standard based on WebAssembly (Wasm) that addresses this bottleneck in rolling out decentralized apps (dApps). But Wasm isn’t recognized by .
As mentioned, Wasm is faster than JavaScript development, and the new method is supported by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and is already used in next-generation public blockchains such as Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana and Oasis as the virtual machine architecture to interact with their dApps.
Learn more about ParaState
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.