Why Emily Ratajkowski Wrote About Robin Thicke In Book

“I had a hard time writing that essay for a bunch of different reasons.”
In the leaked excerpt, which was first published by The Sunday Times, Emily wrote about an alleged incident where Robin returned drunk to the “Blurred Lines” set and groped her “out of nowhere.”
The passage appears in a wider chapter of My Body called “Blurred Lines.”
As My Body is now available to preorder, Emily hosted a Q&A on Instagram yesterday that addressed her followers early inquiries about the book.
Responding to one person’s question, asking why she chose to name a chapter after Robin’s song, she explained that the title and its content represent an “evolution of [her] beliefs and politics.”
“I had a hard time writing that essay for a bunch of different reasons,” Emily explained. “But ultimately I decided to include it in the book because my experience on the BL set and how I talked about it says so much about the evolution of my beliefs and politics.”
“Most of my jobs at that point kinda sucked — I was either shooting e-commerce for online stores where I felt like nothing more than a mannequin or I’d be in lingerie while some middle-aged male photographers told me pout,” she said, adding, “BL was different.”
“I was surrounded by women I liked and trusted,” Emily continued. “I had fun on set, being a sexy girl in a music video made me feel hot and cool and powerful. I told the world that the experience was empowering. In many ways it was.”
If you or someone you know have experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here.
