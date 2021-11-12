Why Dwayne The Rock Johnson Pees In Bottles At The Gym

His “big bottle of pee” made an accidental Instagram cameo back in 2017.

It’s been four years since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s certifiably perplexing revelation about mid-workout bathroom breaks — hold the bathroom part — first hit social media.


If you missed it, the actor, best recognized for his starring roles in films like Jumanji and Jungle Cruise, was filming an Instagram video from the gym when he disclosed what seemed at the time to be a truly baffling urination strategy while exercising.


Dwayne, as we know, initially rose to prominence as a professional wrestler. Even though “The Rock” doesn’t use his nickname inside the ring anymore, he does continue to take physical strength training very seriously.

So seriously, in fact, that he told followers trips to the restroom aren’t included in his regular workout regimens. Instead: “I find a bottle, I pee in it, and I keep training like a beast.”

Dwayne did not provide additional context, nor did he elaborate on the interesting habit until yesterday. During an interview with Esquire, he finally addressed our burning questions about the water bottle.


“Usually the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom because they’re the iron paradise. They’re just hot, sweaty and dirty,” Dwayne explained, adding that he hydrates pretty frequently, and when he does, “I break out the bottle.”

Dwayne went on to confirm that he doesn’t drink from water bottles used in place of conventional facilities.

“It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and clean when you’re done using it,” he added. “These are just bottles that I’m no longer using.”


So that’s a relief. Check out Dwayne’s full interview with Esquire here or in the clip above.

