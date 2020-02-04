Why does Peter think that single drama is good?

The Bachelor He generally has no shortage of drama, but this season with Peter Weber distributing the roses, things seem particularly tense among their contestants. During an appearance on Good morning americaPeter addressed the constant disputes between the ladies competing for his heart.
"Obviously, you don't like to see that as you go through the whole experience, but I kept looking back. That drama showed that this is working. And if all the women got along really well, I probably wouldn't have liked it very much. If it were too easy, that would not have been good. So, yes, it definitely interfered with some things, "said Peter Lara Spencer in Good morning america.
Spencer asked the reality star pilot to confirm that the drama really interfered with his television dating process and said, "Yes, there is no doubt."
"By going through that, I tried my best to eliminate that drama as well as possible and make the best decisions at that time that I could," he said.
Regarding the warning he received from Shiann, Peter warned him that not all who remain are who they say they are.
"That's not what you want to hear right after a ceremony of roses. I was so confident at that time. I knew what I wanted to do, obviously I canceled that ceremony before, I didn't want to delay the inevitable. She shows up and tells me that and I'm like, & # 39; are you kidding me? & # 39; and then he leaves. I can't even ask him any more questions, "Peter said.
Seeing the life of the program made Peter question some of his decisions, he said, but being in that moment, dating all those women, is not easy. "I know I made so many mistakes, and I'm sorry guys, it's very, very difficult. If there is anything, maybe I would like to step on my foot a little more during certain situations," he said, noting that he loves to see the good in people. "It's just me being me."
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC A special edition is broadcast on Wednesday, February 5 on ABC.
