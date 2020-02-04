Why do the poor lose the fight against cancer? The | Health

Most of us probably know someone affected by cancer.

However, your chance of overcoming the disease depends largely on where you live.

The World Health Organization celebrates World Cancer Day by highlighting what it calls "unacceptable inequalities,quot; between rich and poor nations.

He says that cancer services are available in public health systems in nine out of 10 rich countries. Compare that with less than 15 percent, or one in seven, low-income countries.

The poorest people are less likely to know the risks of cancer and cannot pay the high costs of treatment.

So what can be done to close the gap?

Presenter: Nick clark

Guests:

Andre Ilbawi – Technical officer for cancer control at the World Health Organization.

Nitesh Rohatgi – Oncologist and associate director of medical oncology at Max Healthcare, Delhi

Cary Adams – Executive Director of the Union for International Cancer Control

Source: Al Jazeera News