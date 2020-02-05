Why did Margot Robbie retire from tattooing her friends and co-stars?

Sorry world. Margot Robbie& # 39; s The tattoo parlor is out of business.

During an appearance on Tuesday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star talked about why he hung his tattoo gun forever after a "particularly bad,quot; experience.

As the actress explained, she is not trained in art, but bought a tattoo gun on eBay. And during the idle time on the set of the first Suicide Squad, she would open "Harley & # 39; s Tattoo Parler Parlor "and tattoo his coworkers with the word,quot; SKWAD ". The director of the film David Yesterday He got one on his right forearm and tweeted the photo, which showed Robbie in his Harley Quinn costume in the middle of the tattoo.

Will Smith He also tried his luck with art, giving Joel Kinnaman Some ink on your biceps. Jai Courtney Robbie inked her, and don't worry, she also got a "SKWAD,quot; tattoo!

As she said Jimmy Fallon"Mine is on my foot, right here. I made mine. But I hung up the tattoo gun, yes. I don't do it anymore. I had some setbacks and I thought I should leave it."