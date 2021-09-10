Why did it happen? Join Sam Bankman-Fried live on ‘The Market Report’ By Cointelegraph

What caused the crash? Was it market manipulation, leverage liquidations, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law, the SEC going after Coinbase (NASDAQ:) — or a combination of these factors? This week’s markets news segment will break down the latest news and research to find out.

“The Market Report” with Cointelegraph is live right now! Tune in to watch Cointelegraph host and analyst Benton Yaun alongside resident market experts Jordan Finneseth and Yashu Gola. Today’s menu: the dramatic (BTC) price flash crash to $43,000 on Tuesday.

