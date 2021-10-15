Why Corcept Therapeutics is a Great Value Stock to Buy By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Why Corcept Therapeutics is a Great Value Stock to Buy

Biotech stocks have certainly gained prominence over the past year and a half as a result of companies looking for treatments for COVID. The biotech industry is expected to continue growing due to the needs of aging baby boomers. What better way to invest in biotech than investing in a highly undervalued stock such as Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:).Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs to treat severe metabolic, psychiatric, and oncologic disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol. Cortisol is your body’s stress hormone. It works with parts of your brain to control your fear, mood, and motivation.

If people don’t have enough cortisol or too much, the body will be negatively impacted. Too little cortisol can lead to conditions such as shock, while too much cortisol can lead to a weakened immune response. CORT believes that the regulation of cortisol can be crucial to treating several diseases.

It’s only marketed drug, Korlym, is approved for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Korlym was actually the first drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Plus, unlike other drugs, Korlym only modulates cortisol. It does not stop its production, as that could cause harm to patients.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR