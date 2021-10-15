Why Corcept Therapeutics is a Great Value Stock to Buy By StockNews

© Reuters. Why Corcept Therapeutics is a Great Value Stock to Buy



Biotech stocks have certainly gained prominence over the past year and a half as a result of companies looking for treatments for COVID. The biotech industry is expected to continue growing due to the needs of aging baby boomers. What better way to invest in biotech than investing in a highly undervalued stock such as Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:).Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs to treat severe metabolic, psychiatric, and oncologic disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol. Cortisol is your body’s stress hormone. It works with parts of your brain to control your fear, mood, and motivation.

If people don’t have enough cortisol or too much, the body will be negatively impacted. Too little cortisol can lead to conditions such as shock, while too much cortisol can lead to a weakened immune response. CORT believes that the regulation of cortisol can be crucial to treating several diseases.

It’s only marketed drug, Korlym, is approved for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Korlym was actually the first drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Plus, unlike other drugs, Korlym only modulates cortisol. It does not stop its production, as that could cause harm to patients.

Continue reading on StockNews