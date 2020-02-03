Why can Billie Eilish now understand Britney Spears' breakdown in 2007?

Hassan Hajjaj for fashion
Billie eilish It's shaking the music industry and doing everything on its own terms.
The "bad boy,quot; star talked about everything from his childhood and personal struggles to his rise to fame and life in the spotlight during a sincere interview to Vogue & # 39; s March issue.
Eilish broke into the industry at an early age. According to the magazine, he wrote his first song on the ukulele at age 7. Then he learned to play piano and guitar watching YouTube videos. When he was 13, he was singing his hit "Ocean Eyes."
At 18, he had won five Grammy Awards and had become the first female artist to sweep the four main categories in one night.
"That was a real madness," Eilish said about the moment of making history. "In any case, it is something exciting for children who make music in their room. I think we are making progress in that place, children who do not have enough money to use the studies."
While Eilish has realized that pop stardom is "everything,quot; he has always wanted, he knows that fame has its drawbacks. He even suggested that he could identify with other pop stars who, according to the magazine, "fame has disfigured."
"When I was a fan, I always thought, what the hell is wrong with them?" she said. "All the scandals. Britney's moment. You grow up thinking they're pretty and skinny; why would they fuck? But the bigger I get, the more I like it, my God. Of course, they had to do that. In my Dark places I was worried about becoming the stereotype that everyone thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not do it? Last year, when I was at my lowest point during On the European tour, I was worried about having a collapse and shave my head. "
Eilish has opened on tours before, even during a 2019 conversation with Billie Joe Armstrong for Rolling Stone.
"There was a period when I thought, & # 39; Do I like music? & # 39;" He said at the time. "I just felt like you were on tour. And I don't mean the shows. The shows are always my favorite part. But it was just traveling and being alone all the time, on a cold bus in Europe, horrible food, and when you come back , everyone walked away from you. This last tour I did was the first one I enjoyed. I feel like I have this amazing thing that I really see now. "
To read the full Eilish interview, see the March issue of fashion