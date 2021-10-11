Why Britney Spears’ Custody Of Her 2 Sons Won’t Change – Hollywood Life

The custody agreement Britney Spears has in place with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is not expected to change if and when her conservatorship is finally dissolved. Here’s why.

A lot will change for Britney Spears should her controversial conservatorship be dissolved at her next court hearing, which is set for November 12. But something that likely won’t change for the 39-year-old singer is the custody agreement she and ex Kevin Federline have established for their two sons, so says Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Mark told TMZ that the exes’ children, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, “get a lot of say in court” about the custody agreement since they’re close to becoming legal adults, and due to the fact that the parenting situation has been working just fine for the boys, it’s very unlikely they’d seek to change anything even if their pop star mother is freed of her conservatorship.

Per TMZ, Sean and Jayden live full-time with their father, but they get to see Britney whenever both parties agree to it. The custody agreement has been in place within the rules of Brit’s conservatorship, which was enacted back in 2008 — when both her boys were younger than 3 years old — after the singer suffered a very public nervous breakdown. However, Brit recently got her dad Jamie Spears suspended as conservator of her estate and replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant. The next court hearing has been set to consider terminating the conservatorship entirely.

Amidst Brit’s public fight to end her conservatorship, her sons have kept quite a low profile. But on October 5, the siblings popped up on social media and looked so grown up as they posed for photos shared by Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales. Sean and Jayden had big smiles on their faces in the pics, and they both dressed in skater-style outfits while allowing their shaggy hair to flow free.

Britney has obviously been in the spotlight since she was a young girl, but she’s always been dedicated to keeping her kids’ lives private. The “Stronger” crooner only shares photos of her sons here and there, with the most recent post about the boys coming after Preston and Jayden’s birthdays on September 14 and 12, respectively. Britney said on IG that the teens “are growing up and want to do their own things,” and she has “to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men.” For the teens’ birthdays, the singer revealed that they had an intimate party and ice cream cake to celebrate.

In addition, the Grammy winner revealed other ways that Jayden and Preston are growing up. “They went to a dance last week, and I cried for two days,” she wrote in her IG caption. “My babies in a suit! It’s crazy! And, girls, get ready, ’cause my boys are so handsome.”