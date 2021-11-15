Why Adam Driver Will Never Go To Comic-Con Again

“I didn’t know the rules.”
Driver recalled his one and only San Diego Comic-Con experience in 2015 — when he was promoting his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens — admitting that he “didn’t know the rules” for celebrities attending the convention.
“I got in at the hotel at 2 in the morning…and I’m like, ‘Maybe tomorrow I’ll go get a coffee.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel.’ They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel.’”
Worse still, Driver was apparently told that he wasn’t able to leave the hotel at all unless he was in disguise: “[They said] ‘If you want to go outside, put a mask on so nobody knows who you are.’”
“I opened my window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do,” he continued. “There was a band at the bottom of the building playing the Star Wars theme on repeat, because [the cast] were all staying in the hotel. It was scary.”
Driver eventually conceded that Comic-Con seemed “nice,” but also that “I’m not anxious to go again.”
Watch the interview here.