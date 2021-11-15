Why Adam Driver Will Never Go To Comic-Con Again

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

“I didn’t know the rules.”

You know Adam Driver — just don’t expect to ever see him at Comic-Con again.


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Driver recalled his one and only San Diego Comic-Con experience in 2015 — when he was promoting his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens — admitting that he “didn’t know the rules” for celebrities attending the convention.


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

“I got in at the hotel at 2 in the morning…and I’m like, ‘Maybe tomorrow I’ll go get a coffee.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel.’ They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel.’”


Walt Disney Co. / Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection

Worse still, Driver was apparently told that he wasn’t able to leave the hotel at all unless he was in disguise: “[They said] ‘If you want to go outside, put a mask on so nobody knows who you are.’”


Walt Disney Co. / Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection

“I opened my window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do,” he continued. “There was a band at the bottom of the building playing the Star Wars theme on repeat, because [the cast] were all staying in the hotel. It was scary.”


Walt Disney Co. / Lucasfilm / courtesy Everett Collection

Driver eventually conceded that Comic-Con seemed “nice,” but also that “I’m not anxious to go again.”

Watch the interview here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR