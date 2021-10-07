Whoopi Goldberg On Why She Stopped Dating Younger Men

“Sometimes it’s tiring.”
While discussing major age gaps in relationships on The View, Sara Haines asked her, “Do you go younger or older?” when dating men — and Goldberg gave her honest opinion.
“It depends on my mood,” she joked. “Because it’s about the person.”
“Sometimes you meet somebody who is younger than you and… Look, it would be perfect if everybody was well matched and well put together, but they’re not,” she continued. “And you find it where you find it, and it may last a long time, or it may not.”
Goldberg then got personal when she recalled all the difficulties that she faced from dating younger men.
“Let me tell you why I stopped doing lots of things with younger folks,” she said.
“I went out with a younger dude, and he said, ‘I can’t believe this.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘I did not know that Paul McCartney had another band.’”
“And you kind of go, ‘The Beatles? You’ve never heard of the Beatles?’ ‘No!'” she laughed.
“So you have to know when you’re going younger, there’s a lot of information that you have to impart,” Goldberg continued. “And sometimes it’s tiring.”
“But then there’s the other way, where you’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re younger, but you look good! Yeah, you’re alright.’ So you never know.”
Goldberg has leveled up her lifestyle!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!