Whoopi Goldberg closes its company Canabis

With a & # 39; deep regret & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Sister Act & # 39; He has decided to close his cannabis business that he opened with his business partner Maya Elisabeth four years ago.

Whoopi Goldberg is closing its namesake cannabis brand after four years after a fight with its business partner.

The actress and her business partner Maya Elisabeth launched the Whoopi & Maya company in 2016, which included "cannabis edibles, tinctures, topical products and a THC bath," and was specially designed "to get rid of the hassles."

But according to board member and High Times veteran Rick Cusick, things got bad between the couple, leaving them "wanting a divorce."

"The board had worked very hard to try to come up with some proposals … but we couldn't get both directors to agree," he told the gossip column on page six of the New York Post.

Cusick added that he did not know what caused the division between the partners.

In a separate statement, "The color Purple"The Goldberg star said:" With deep regret and sadness, I am announcing that I have retired as a board member, manager and member of Whoopi & Maya. I am very proud of what we have achieved together and I hope to move forward with other projects in the market. "

Elisabeth insisted that she is "eternally grateful" for the opportunity to work with the Oscar-winning actress and that "she does not regret anything, just gratitude and momentum."