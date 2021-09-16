Who Won ‘AGT’ Season 16? Find Out The New Winner — Recap – Hollywood Life

The time has come to crown a new ‘AGT’ champion. The season 16 winner is being revealed during the show’s 2-hour finale event. Follow along to find out who walks away on top.

After weeks of tough competition, the America’s Got Talent season 16 winner will be revealed. The top 10 finalists will be performing with special guests before the results are announced by host Terry Crews. Given the caliber of competition, the winner could be anyone.

Jimmie Herrod starts off the night with a duet. He performs a stunning rendition of Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” with Idina Menzel and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir. Finalists Aidan Bryant and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team team up for a thrilling performance that also includes Olympians Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner.

Brooke Simpson puts a twist on her previous finale performance of “White Flag.” For her last AGT performance, she performs the song with Bishop Briggs! The singers harmonize so well together. Gina Brillion performs a stand-up act with the one and only George Lopez. Things take a turn when Gina starts shaving George’s head!

Idina returns to the AGT stage to perform her song “Dream Girl” from Cinderella. The Frozen star is the definition of fierce! Dustin Tavella and Mat Franco perform together with a little help from Modern Family alum Rico Rodriguez. Sofia is overjoyed at reuniting with her former onscreen son. This recap is developing…