WHO says studying Sweden pause of Moderna vaccine; Sputnik review resumed By Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) – A World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group is studying decisions in Sweden and Denmark to halt vaccinating young people with the Moderna (NASDAQ:) COVID-19 vaccine after ‘very rare’ myocarditis in some and a statement was expected soon, WHO’s assistant director-general Mariangela Simao said on Thursday.
Work on a review of Sputnik V vaccine made by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute for possible WHO emergency use listing has restarted, after being on hold due to a “legal procedure”, she told a news briefing. Further inspections were planned in the next few weeks and additional clinical data was expected.
