WHO says no conclusive data yet on need for COVID-19 booster shot By Reuters

(Reuters) – The World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the data on the benefits and safety of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is inconclusive.
“When some countries afford to have the booster and others are not even vaccinating the first and second round, it’s a moral issue,” he said during a media briefing.
