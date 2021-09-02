Who Made It To The Finals? — Recap – Hollywood Life

The first acts to make it to the season 16 finale were announced during the live ‘AGT’ results show on September 1. Eleven acts performed, but only 5 moved on to the finals!

America’s Got Talent season 16 is winding down, but the competition is more intense than ever. The first 11 semi-finalists performed, and now it’s time for the live results show. Only 5 acts can make it to the finals, which means 6 acts are going home.

Terry Crews kicks off the results show by revealing the 3 acts up for the Instant Save: Jimmie Herrod, Michael Winslow, and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. One act will be the winner of the Instant Save, and one act will be saved by the judges.

Beyond Belief Dance Company, Gina Brillon, and Tory Vagasy are called next. Howie Mandel may be right. It just might be the year of the comedians. Gina is the first act to make it to the season 16 finals. She breaks down in tears after her name is announced.

Aidan Bryant, Korean Soul, and Madilyn Bailey are up next. Aidan is headed to the finale! He is almost speechless after the reveal. Simon Cowell says Aidan is the “one to beat!” Dustin Tavella and Peter Rosalita are final acts called before the Instant Save reveal. Dustin is headed to the season 16 finale, while Peter has been eliminated.

During the September 1 episode, Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt takes the stage to perform the hit “You Will Be Found.” The film adaptation of the award-winning Broadway musical will hit theaters on September 24. AGT season 12 alum Preacher Lawson also returned to America’s Got Talent and brought the laughs once again.

When it comes down to the Instant Save, America chooses to save Jimmie Herrod! Sofia Vergara is beyond relieved. It’s down to World Taekwondo Demonstration Team and Michael Winslow. Once again, the judges have to make a gut-wrenching decision between these two acts. In the end, it’s World Taekwondo Demonstration Team that’s headed to the season 16 finals.