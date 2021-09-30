Who is William ‘Billy’ Evans? – Hollywood Life

The Theranos founder is currently undergoing trial for a wire-fraud scheme. She’s been married to her husband William since 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about Theranos founder’s husband!

The trial is heating up against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, 37. The former CEO is facing her criminal trial, after being charged with nine counts of wire fraud, and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in 2018. Elizabeth had founded the healthcare company Theranos in 2003, which quickly became noteworthy, because it had created a blood test that claimed to only require a small amount of blood. The Silicon Valley-based company grew and received investments for years before announcing a partnership with Walgreens in 2013. In 2015, The Wall Street Journal began publishing investigative stories surrounding the company, and revealed that the blood tests weren’t accurate. After being exposed, the company faced legal issues related to the false tests and was barred from certain medical practices.

Amidst the issues Theranos was already facing, the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Elizabeth and the company’s former president Ramesh Balwani with fraud for swindling investors out of $700 million via false advertisement in 2018. Theranos agreed to a half-million dollar settlement against the fraud charges, according to an SEC press release. Between 2016 and 2018 (when the company shared that it was shutting down), hundreds of Theranos employees were laid off. Elizabeth started her trial for the wire fraud and conspiracy charges on September 8, via ABC News. Elizabeth faces up to 20 years in prison, if she’s convicted. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to The New York Times. Amidst all of the controversy surrounding Theranos, Elizabeth got engaged and married to Evans Hotels heir William “Billy” Evans in 2019. Find out everything you need to know about Billy and his relationship with Elizabeth here!

Elizabeth Holmes And William “Billy” Evans

As mentioned above, Billy Evans’ grandparents were the founders of the San Diego area-based Evans Hotel Group. Anne and William D. Evans founded the hotel company in 1953. William D. died in 1984, and the couple’s two oldest children Grace Evans Cherahore and William L. Evans took on leadership roles, according to the company’s website. The 29-year-old Billy doesn’t work for the hotel group. His only public social media profile is for his LinkedIn, which indicates that he was a 2015 graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.). His last job listed on the profile was as the manager of special projects for Luminar Technology from February 2017 to January 2019. Elizabeth and William began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in 2019 at a secret wedding. The two have one son: William Holmes Evans.

While both of their social medias are private, Vanity Fair reporter Nick Bilton tweeted out screenshots taken from Billy’s Instagram, including one where he wrote a sweet birthday message to Elizabeth. “Happy bday to my best friend. The last year has been the best I’ve ever had,” he wrote.

How Did Elizabeth And Billy Meet?

Billy and the Theranos founder met at a party in the Bay Area in 2017, according to The New York Post. The two got engaged in 2019 and invites were sent out quickly after. Billy showed his love for the former CEO by giving her a signet ring from MIT., a colleague told The Post. “Billy and the MIT ring, they are inseparable. He always wore it on his pinky finger,” the colleague said. “He could snap his fingers and have a triple-A diamond engagement ring instantly if he wanted to. But if you give her some extravagant ring, it could end up owned by the feds if she has to give up her material possessions.”

Despite the two seeming smitten with each other, there has allegedly been push back from the Evans family. “His family is like, ‘What the f**k are you doing?’ It’s like he’s been brainwashed. [He says,] ‘The media has it all wrong about her,’” a source told The Post in 2019. Billy’s dad also allegedly showed up to Elizabeth’s trial in disguise, claiming to be named “Hanson,” according to NPR.

What Does William Do?

While William’s current job situation isn’t clear, he’s had quite an impressive resume, according to his LinkedIn. As an MIT student, he interned with Qualcomm Ventures and Encore Capital Group. He later had seasonal positions as a summer analyst at Altman Vilandrie & Company and as a summer associate at The Boston Consulting Group. He was also a Student Brand Ambassador for Red Bull, while going through school. After graduating, he was a Strategy and Analytics Leadership Program Analyst for LinkedIn from July 2015 until February 2017. He left the social media site to become the Manager of Special Projects at Luminar Technologies, which he left in January 2019. Some people speculated that he left the company due to the risk for bad publicity related to his relationship with Elizabeth, according to The Post.

Elizabeth And William’s Family

Elizabeth and William have one son: William Holmes Evans, who was born in July 2021. Elizabeth’s pregnancy caused her trial to be delayed, via ABC News. Other than pushing the trial back further than it had been due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it also lead to the judge to allow for a quiet room on premises that would allow Elizabeth to spend time with her baby during breaks in the trial.

Moving Forward

While the results of Elizabeth’s trial remain to be seen, she could face up to 20 years in prison for her wire fraud charges. If she is sentenced, who knows how it could affect their relationship or plans for future children? Billy’s career plans also seem somewhat up in the air. His LinkedIn page hasn’t been updated with a new job since leaving Luminar. In 2019, he supposedly was considering starting his own company and had traveled to South Africa for a potential opportunity, but it remains to be seen what his next venture is.