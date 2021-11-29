Who Is Wendy Moten? About ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finalist – Hollywood Life

Wendy Moten is one of the incredible singers who made the top 10 on ‘The Voice’ season 21. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Wendy.

Wendy Moten is still in the running to become The Voice season 21 champion. After weeks and weeks of intense competition, Wendy remains in it to win it! The 56-year-old already had a number of memorable moments on the show.

So, who is Wendy Moten? Wendy has been in the music business for a long time. She’s ready to get her chance to really shine. Here are 5 things you need to know about Wendy as the live shows continue.

1. Wendy is a member of Team Blake.

Wendy performed the classic song “We Can Work It Out” for her blind audition. Blake Shelton was the first coach to turn his chair. When John Legend and Ariana Grande turned their chairs, Blake blocked John! Kelly ended up turning her chair as well, giving Wendy a 4-chair turn. Blake told Wendy that her performance was a “top 3 blind audition for The Voice [of] all time].” After such high praise for all the coaches, Wendy chose Blake as her coach. Since then, Wendy has been delivering incredible performances week after week.

2. Wendy fell after one of her performances on ‘The Voice.’

After performing with other members of Team Blake, Wendy took a nasty fall during the top 11 elimination show. As Wendy and the other singers were leaving the stage, Wendy tripped and fell down. Her fellow contestants helped her up, and Blake rushed to her side. He walked with Wendy off the stage to make sure she was OK. Later, she addressed the fall with Carson Daly. “I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go!” she said.

3. Wendy is from Tennessee.

Wendy was born in Memphis, Tennessee. She began singing in church where her father was a minister, according to her NBC bio. Wendy performed in school and joined a band in college. She currently lives in Nashville.

4. She has provided backing vocals for a number of stars.

Wendy recently had background vocals on Carrie Underwood’s song “Cry Pretty.” Over the years, she’s also provided background vocals for Jimmie Allen, Martina McBride, Bonnie Tyler, Alice Cooper, and more. As far as her solo work, Wendy has had a song chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

5. Wendy has toured with many artists.

She has opened for Michael Bolton and toured with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, as well as Martina McBride. Since 2016, she has been touring with Vince Gill, according to her official website.