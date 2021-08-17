Who Is Victory Brinker? About The 9-Year-Old Frontrunner On ‘AGT’ – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Victory Brinker is returning to the ‘AGT’ stage after her incredible Golden Buzzer moment. Here’s what you should know about the 9-year-old powerhouse.

Victory Brinker is ready to grace us with her presence once again on America’s Got Talent. The history-making contestant will perform during the second round of the quarterfinals on August 17. Victory had one of the most memorable auditions of all time early on in season 16.

The 9-year-old is already one of the frontrunners of season 16. She may be only 9, but Victory has a lot of experience already. From her large family to her big Golden Buzzer moment, which now has over 10 million views on YouTube, here are 5 key things to know about Victory.

1. Victory made ‘AGT’ history.

Victory stunned the judges with her performance of “Juliette’s Waltz” from the French opera Roméo et Juliette. After her breathtaking audition, the judges and host Terry Crews huddled together in front of Victory. They decided to do something they’ve never done before.

“Victory, as I said, turning up, in terms of your career, is really important; however, we’re not going to give you a yes today,” Simon Cowell told Victory “We’re going to do something else we’ve never, ever, ever done on the show before. We are all going to give you something special.” The judges and Terry pressed the Golden Buzzer, making Victory the first contestant to win a Golden Buzzer from all of the judges and Terry.

2. She has a large family.

Victory has 10 siblings. She was adopted by her parents, along with 8 of her siblings. Her parents, Christine and Eric, also have two biological children. Christine and Eric own a natural health medical practice, according to The Tribune-Review.

3. Victory can sing in several languages.

Victory is a classical singer. She can also sing songs in 7 languages. She started singing when she was just 2 years old and discovered classical music at 6 years old, according to her official website.

4. She is from Pennsylvania.

Victory lives with her family in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Her family has always been an audience for her as her love of singing has grown. After her history-making AGT audition, Victory was honored with a proclamation by Westmoreland County Commissioners Douglas Chew, Sean Kertes, and Gina Cerilli Thrasher.

5. Victory is no stranger to performing.

Victory is only 9 years old, but she’s already performed on a number of big stages. She appeared on Little Big Shots and performed during many NBA games. She also sang the national anthem at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener in 2019.