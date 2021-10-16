Who Is Victoria Pedretti? 5 Things To Know About The ‘You’ Star – Hollywood Life

‘You’ has returned for its highly-anticipated third season, starring Victoria Pedretti. Here are 5 key things to know about the actress!

There’s a new apple of Joe Goldberg’s eye and her name is Love. Victoria Pedretti, 25, is reprising her role as Love Quinn in You season three, which has premiered on Netflix. If you’re an avid TV watcher, you’ve definitely seen Victoria before. She’s one of the most talented rising stars in Hollywood and she’s going to continue knocking Penn Badgley’s Joe off his feet. So, who is Victoria Pedretti? Here’s what to know before You returns.

1. Victoria is playing Love Quinn.

Love is a main character from Caroline Kepnes’ novel Hidden Bodies. Joe meets Love when he moves to Los Angeles after killing Beck. However, Love has secrets of her own as well, and has a brother named Forty Quinn, played by James Scully, who was central to the plot of season two. When she returns to our screens for the third season, Love and Joe will try to make their marriage work while attempting to leave their murderous pasts behind.

2. Victoria’s breakthrough role was playing Neil Crain on ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’.

Her performance was absolutely devastating as Nell tried to fight demons from her childhood. Nell was the twin sister of Luke Crain. Violet McGraw played the younger version of Nell.

3. She also starred on ‘The Hunting Of Bly Manor’.

Victoria already had a role lined up after her You season two debut. She reunited with her Haunting of Hill House co-stars for the next installment of the Haunting anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. She played play Dani alongside Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas.

4. She appeared in the Oscar-winning film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’.

Victoria played Leslie “Lulu” Van Houten, a former member of the Manson Family who was convicted of the 1969 murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. The Oscar winning film also starred Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt.

5. She made her film debut in 2014.

She appeared in the short films Sole and Eden. Four years later she got her big break with The Haunting of Hill House.