Who Is Tom Selleck’s Wife? Everything To Know About Jillie Mack – Hollywood Life

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack.

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.

Who Is Jillie Mack?

Jillie was born in Wiltshire, England and is a dancer and actress. She’s appeared on the small screen in TV shows like Frasier, Silverfox, ER, Hooperman, and even her husband’s show, Magnum, P.I. However, it was her turn as Rumpleteazer in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s Cats that caught the eye of Tom. Since falling in love with the American actor, Jillie has relocated Stateside, and stepped back from her life as a performer. She isn’t active on any social media platforms, however she often accompanies Tom to major events and film premieres.

How Long Have Jillie & Tom Been Married For?

Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack have been married for more than 30 years. The pair met in 1983 during the successful West End production of the musical Cats, and Tom was reportedly smitten from the first time he saw Jillie. In a 1987 interview with People, Tom’s Lassiter co-star, Jane Seymour, opened up about his Cats obsession. “He kept telling me how great Cats was,” she said. “I thought it was good, but I couldn’t see going back a dozen times.”

Four years after they met, in 1987, Tom revealed the pair had wed in a top secret ceremony in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The couple went above and beyond to keep the ceremony out of the tabloids, according to People. The outlet reported that all arrangements were made under the pseudonyms “Tom Jenkins” and “Suzie Mark.” Even the reverend who married them didn’t know their true identity until minutes before the ceremony! It’s also believed Tom only allowed Polaroid cameras to be used at the ceremony so photos could not be leaked to the press.

“They were both nervous, like any other couple about to get married,” their wedding officiant Rev. David Immel told the magazine. “He was very concerned that the service be heartfelt, very concerned for her that the service be meaningful. He is a very warm, caring man.” The couple now live on a 65-acre ranch in Ventura, California, which they’ve owned since 1988.

Do Jillie & Tom Have Any Kids?

Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack have one child together, a 31-year-old daughter Hannah who is the spitting image of her mom. She is now a professional equestrian, and previously opened up to Equestrian Living about her A-list parents. “Because [my parents are] both artists, they believe in the idea that you have to be very passionate about what you do to be successful. They encouraged me to be passionate about it and immersed in it, and from there it was kind of on me how much I wanted it. They always let me take the lead. If I wanted to move barns or trainers, that was my decision,” she explained.

Tom also has an adopted son, Kevin, from his first marriage to model Jacqueline Ray. The former couple said ‘I do’ in 1971, when they were both in their mid-20s. They were married for 10 years, bur eventually called it quits in 1982, reportedly because Tom’s move to Hawaii to film Magnum P.I. was too challenging. He later revealed that he quit the show in order to prioritize his family. “I quit Magnum to have a family,” Tom told People in 2012. “It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that. We both thought it was the best environment for [Hannah] to grow up.”

During his decade long first marriage, Tom adopted Kevin Shepherd, who became Kevin Selleck when he turned 21. He is now 54 and is a musician and actor with credits in Scream 2 and Magnum P.I. It seems Tom’s family life is incredibly healthy and happy, and makes a point to be open and honest with Jillie. “[We] have a pretty good partnership,” he told the New York Daily News back in 1999. “We don’t do anything or make any decisions without consulting each other. And if one of us makes a decision involving [our daughter], the other parent completely supports that position, even if you disagree.”