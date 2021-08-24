Who Is Thomas Jacobs? Facts About ‘The Bachelorette’ Star – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

He’s back! After being told off and sent home by Katie Thurston on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Thomas Jacobs is returning for another shot at love on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

It’s safe to say that Thomas Jacobs did not make a lot of friends during his time on The Bachelorette earlier this year. In fact, several of the guys called Thomas out for saying that he was only on the show in hopes of becoming the Bachelor one day. When this was brought to Katie Thurston’s attention, she sent him home after an epic confrontation at the third rose ceremony. Now, Thomas will come face-to-face with several of the guys who he previously feuded with when he returns for Bachelor in Paradise during the show’s Aug. 24 episode.

There’s about to be some drama on the beach TONIGHT at 8/7c on a new #BachelorInParadise. pic.twitter.com/tW0K1vPvaf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 24, 2021

1. What Happened To Thomas On ‘The Bachelorette?’

Thomas was eliminated at the third rose ceremony on season 17 of The Bachelorette. Katie actually fell pretty hard for Thomas at first, but when other guys in the house started filling her in on his behavior when she wasn’t around, she began questioning everything. Many of the men called Thomas “manipulative” and re-hashed one of his comments about wanting to be the Bachelor.

Katie was admittedly “blindsided” by what she was hearing about Thomas. She confronted him with the information she had, but he insisted that the guys were painting the wrong picture of who he was. Although Katie was as confused as ever, she made the decision to send Thomas home — and she did it in epic fashion. “You told me the things I wanted to hear,” she said. “What I learned about you tonight is that you’re selfish, unkind and a liar. Your Bachelor audition ends tonight. So get out.”

2. What Does Thomas Do For Work?

Thomas works as a real estate broker in San Diego, California, according to his ABC bio. His Zillow profile boasts a bunch of positive reviews, and reveals that he has excelled “among the top 3% of all real estate professionals” since 2016. He has earned a place in the San Diego Association of Realtors, Circle of Excellence, as well.

In addition to his success as a realtor, Thomas is also passionate about making a difference. He was selected by Keller Williams International as southern California’s social equality ambassador. In this role, he helped spearhead a project that “raised up a voice for minority achievement in the real estate industry, as well as community education programs to create a tangible path to wealth building through real estate investments.”

3. Thomas Was A College Athlete

Thomas attended the University of San Diego and played basketball for the school during the 2013-2014 season. He was a red shirt during the 2012-2013 season, and also played for one year at Cal State Northridge before transferring to USD. Thomas’ brothers are both athletic, as well, and played basketball at UC Santa Cruz. Thomas has also coached youth basketball in the past, as well.

4. Thomas Is A Foodie

Not only does Thomas love to cook, but he just loves food in general! His ABC bio reveals that his dream woman “must have a healthy appetite because Thomas’ love language is food.” He adds, “He loves to show romance by bringing his loved ones their favorite dish, and one of his favorite ways to show someone his beloved city of San Diego is through his meticulously curated tour of the best burritos, burgers and brunch the city has to offer.”

5. What Is Thomas Looking For In A Partner?

Thomas knows exactly what he wants in a woman. “For [Thomas], it’s all about substance and true companionship,” his ABC bio read. “His dream woman is beautiful, athletic, mature and ready to be his partner in life. Ambition and thoughtfulness are two major turn-ons for Thomas, and he would love someone to stand by his side as he becomes more involved in his local community.”