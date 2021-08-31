Who Is Tammy Ly? Facts About The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star – Hollywood Life

After Thomas Jacobs’ arrival on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Tammy Ly has found herself in a love triangle with the newbie and his nemesis, Aaron Clancy.

Tammy Ly is causing quite a stir on Bachelor in Paradise. When season 7 began, Tammy kicked it off with Aaron Clancy, and her gave her his rose at the first rose ceremony. However, during week two, Aaron’s Bachelorette nemesis, Thomas Jacobs, arrived on the show. Although he went on a date with Serena Pitt, she decided not to pursue a relationship with him, which left Thomas still searching for that special someone.

On the show’s Aug. 30 episode, Thomas expressed an interest in Tammy. They hit it off, and wound up making out on the beach. Aaron watched the whole thing go down, and it led to even more tension between him and Thomas. Now, the power is in Tammy’s hands at the next rose ceremony on the Aug. 31 episode. Learn more about Tammy here!

1. What Happened To Tammy On ‘The Bachelor’?

Tammy was a contestant on season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber at the beginning of 2020. She was not afraid to tell it like it was with the other women, and it led to her getting the always dreaded two-on-one date. Tammy and Mykenna Dorn went head-to-head during the two-on-one, and at the end, Peter could only choose one. He decided to sent Tammy home during the two-on-one date during week six, but also eliminated Mykenna at the next rose ceremony.

2. What Does Tammy Do?

Tammy is a real estate agent. She works as a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson at Acropolis Realty Group in Syracuse, New York, and has held the position since May 2020. She also works as a Sales Producer for Allstate. These jobs allow her to “offer dual services in real estate and Allstate insurance,” according to her LinkedIn. Tammy received her New York State Property & Casualty Insurance License in 2015, her NYS Life Insurance License in April 2016, and her NYS Real Estate Salesperson License in Feb. 2018.

3. Where Did Tammy Go To College?

Tammy received her Associate’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Onondaga Community College in 2015. She then obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Management, Marketing and Related Support Services from Oswego University in 2017.

4. Tammy Is A Wrestler

Tammy was on the boys’ wrestling team in high school. When Tammy first expressed interest in joining the boys’ wrestling team, she was turned away. However, she threatened to file a Title IX complaint against her school, and was eventually welcome on the team. She had a 7-1 record.

5. Tammy Is Hard-Working & Family Oriented

Tammy’s parents are divorced. Her Bachelor bio sayid that she helped raise her younger sister after her parents’ split. She has been working since she was in high school to help support herself.