Who is taking strong action against the anti-government protesters in Iraq? The | News

Baghdad, Iraq – Evan al-Jaf was walking to his aunt's house in the Jadriya neighborhood of Baghdad last month with three friends when he realized that a group of men had followed them from Tahrir Square, the main anti-government protest site of the city.

The 19-year-old, a volunteer field doctor and a freshman, said the men suddenly grabbed her and blindfolded her before taking her to an unknown location.

"They came for me," he told Al Jazeera, adding that his friends were not attacked. "They told me they were from the anti-terrorist forces, but I'm sure they were Hashd al-Shabi," he said, referring to the umbrella of Iran-backed militias, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Al-Jaf, who has leukemia, said she was tortured by four men.

"They beat me until I started vomiting blood and electrocuted me," he said, lifting his shirt to reveal burn marks on his back. "They tied my left hand to my right leg and my right hand to my left leg."

"They wrote on a blackboard things they wanted to film me saying they weren't true, like & # 39; Tahrir Square is an immoral place without law where rape is rampant & # 39;" he said. "I didn't want to read it, but they put a gun on my head. They saw that I am a Christian and accused me of being an agent of Kurdish intelligence."

Al-Jaf says she was electrocuted and beaten while in detention (Al Jazeera / Linah Alsaafin)

After two days in captivity, al-Jaf was released overnight on a highway in the rural district of Taji, north of Baghdad.

"I returned to Tahrir Square four hours later and went directly to a doctor I know in one of the medical tents, crying. I told him everything," he said.

"I saw one of the men who kidnapped me the next day. I was wearing olive uniform and sunglasses, and nodded to me."

Unbridled militias

Activists have blamed unidentified armed groups, which are not part of the government security forces but are affiliated with the PMF, for attacks against anti-government protesters.

In December, the UN said in a report that "groups known as & # 39; militia & # 39 ;, & # 39; unknown third parties & # 39 ;, & # 39; armed entities & # 39 ;, & # 39; outlaws & # 39; and & # 39; spoilers & # 39; are responsible for the murders and deliberate kidnappings of protesters. "

"These acts contribute to a climate of anger and fear."

The PMF was formed in 2014 after a call from Iraq's most influential Shiite leader, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, to confront ISIL (ISIS) after conquering more than a third of Iraqi territory. In 2016, most PMF militias joined the state security apparatus, but critics say some militias operate independently of the government. The militias have also become a powerful force in Iraqi politics, with strong representation in the Iraqi Parliament.

Wathiq al-Freiji, one of the organizers of the protest in Baghdad, told Al Jazeera that Iraq has a security problem mainly due to "rampant militias."

"The weapons should be under control and limited to the government," he said. "These militias are linked to political parties and not only are they associated but they control the government."

Wathiq al-Freiji protest organizer

"They enjoy important roles in the branches of security, intelligence, interior and defense," said the 37-year-old. "We have no doubt that repression against protesters is a systematic and organized joint process of these militias and political blocs that want to safeguard their interests."

According to the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR), there are currently 64 missing activists who have been kidnapped by unknown groups since anti-government demonstrations began on October 1.

Dr. Ali al-Bayati, who works with the IHCHR, said the Iraqi government has a responsibility to "expose the perpetrators and those responsible for the kidnappings in the area of ​​control of the security forces."

"Iraq is part of the agreement to protect people from enforced disappearance since 2009, so it must comply with the terms of the agreement and conduct professional and judicial investigations on the issue and hold those responsible accountable," he said.

"Otherwise, the lack of action will open the door to the intervention of international organizations and UN committees."

Electrocution and beatings.

Protesters have accused several security forces, some that are under the umbrella of the interior ministry, and others that are not linked to government ministries, to use harsh tactics against them, such as arrest and torture, since they began the protests

Yaser al-Jaber, a 23-year-old field doctor in Tahrir Square, was alone when he was arrested on November 6 while walking near the building of the Central Bank of Iraq in Baghdad.

Yaser al-Jaber says he was arrested and tortured in the former Muthanna airport prison (Aljazeera / Lina Alsaafin)

"I spent 78 days detained in the former Muthanna airport prison in western Baghdad," he told Al Jazeera.

According to al-Jaber, he was tortured by members of the Joint Military-Police Operations Command of Baghdad (BOC).

"They beat me trying to make me confess if I set fire to a building, for example, or burned tires, or put obstacles," he said. "They accused me of attacking their officers. They tied my wires around my hands, legs and genitals and gave me injections of electricity."

Al Jazeera contacted the BOC for comments, but did not receive a response before publication.

Government repression

Protesters and rights groups have also accused government security forces of resorting to violence, including firing of live ammunition, tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to dissolve protesters.

On Monday, Iraqi state television announced that the death toll since the protests began had reached 556, including 13 members of the security forces. The IHCHR put the number slightly lower at 536.

"We consider blocking the roads our constitutional right and a form of pressure to respond to our demands, while the riot police see it as vandalism," said al-Freiji, the protest organizer.

A government committee discovered in October that security forces used excessive force to quell protests.