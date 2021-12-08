Who Is Skilyr Hicks? About The ‘AGT’ Contestant Who Died At 23 – Hollywood Life

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 8 contestant Skilyr Hicks has died at the young age of 23. Her mother confirmed the singer’s unexpected death.

The America’s Got Talent family has lost another talented singer. Skilyr Hicks passed away on December 6. She was just 23 years old.

Skilyr was a talented singer who wowed viewers with her original song on AGT back in 2013. HollywoodLife has reached out to NBC for comment.

1. Skilyr was featured on ‘AGT’ season 8.

Skilyr auditioned for America’s Got Talent when she was just 14 years old in 2013. She sang in front of judges Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Howard Stern. Skilyr performed her original song “Second Chance” and was sent to the next round. She was eliminated during the live shows.

2. Skilyr’s cause of death is not known at this time. Skilyr died on December 6 after being found lifeless in the home of a friend, her mother, Jodi, told TMZ. The home was located in Liberty, South Carolina, and Jodi did not know the owner of the house. The family does not know how Skilyr died at this time. Jodi admitted that Skilyr had battled mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse.

3. Skilyr still loved music.

Skilyr’s mother said that her daughter used her music to help those in need. “She will live on through her music,” Jodi told TMZ.

4. Skilyr’s dad passed away when she was a child.

During her run on AGT, Skilyr revealed that her father had died a few years before she was on the show. “That was a really difficult time for me. Music helped me let out all the emotion that was building up inside of me,” Skilyr said in 2013. She also noted that music helped her get through a lot of the “difficulties” in her life, and now it was bringing her towards her “dream.”

5. Skilyr faced legal troubles in the past.

Skilyr was arrested in 2017 and charged with multiple counts of family violence after an altercation with family members, including her sister. However, at the time, her sister didn’t think Skilyr deserved to be charged with battery. “We didn’t press [charges]. The state did,” Skilyr’s sister told WRDW. Skilyr was arrested again in 2018 for underage drinking.