Who Is Simon Konecki? Facts On Adele’s Husband She Split From – Hollywood Life

Adele shockingly announced that she split from her husband of two years, Simon Konecki, in 2019 and their divorce was finalized in early 2021. Here’s more about the man who was in the singer’s life for seven years.

Adele, 33, officially split from her husband of two years, Simon Konecki, 47, who she’s known for seven years, in 2019 and it left many of her fans shocked. Since the couple was known for keeping their marriage and personal life under wraps for the most part, the split got a lot of attention and left many of the singer’s supporters wanting to know more about their love story. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021 and Adele has romantically moved on with sports agent Rich Paul as she and Simon continue to co-parent their nine-year-old son Angelo.

Find out more about Simon and his seven-year romantic relationship with Adele below.

When Did Adele & Simon Meet/Get Married?

There was a rumor he was introduced to Adele by Ed Sheeran after the former lovebirds were first spotted together in Jan. 2012 while on a vacation in Florida. It was soon reported that she first met Simon through Ed while she was recovering from throat surgery in 2011, but the “Lego House” singer quickly debunked the rumors on Twitter and has remained quiet about the details of her and Simon’s first meeting.

The talented songstress and her beau were both very private about their relationship throughout the years they were dating and she didn’t admit to their 2016 nuptials until she mentioned herself as a “married” woman during a concert in 2017. She also mentioned Simon as her husband that same year during her acceptance speech for her Grammy Award.

Their Divorce Inspired Her 2021 Album.

Adele and Simon split in April 2019 and confirmed it with a statement from her rep. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the statement read. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” Almost two years after she filed, their divorce was finalized in March 2021 and there were reports that the former couple reached a settlement in the case just two months before the finalization.

Adele’s album, 30, which is set to be released on Nov. 19, 2021, is heavily inspired by her divorce from Simon and features songs that include lyrics that give more details about their marriage and how she’s feeling about the split. In her song, “Hold On,” she belts out lyrics like, “Let time be patient, let pain be gracious, just hold on, I will survive.”

In an interview with iHeartRadio in Oct. 2021, which can be seen above, Adele opened up about the big changes in her life and admitted she felt they were long “overdue.” She also told Vogue why her marriage to Simon didn’t work out in Nov. 2021.

“Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since.”

Adele Was Simon’s Second Wife.

Before he met the talented Brit, Simon was married to stylist Clary Fisher from 2004 to 2008 and they had a daughter together.

They Welcomed A Son In October 2012.

After announcing her pregnancy in June 2012, Adele became a first-time mom when their son Angelo was born, and Simon became a dad-of-two. The proud father already shared a daughter with his ex-wife Clary at the time of Angelo’s birth.

Simon Is The CEO Of A Charity.

After working as director of EBS, a division of the trading company Icap, he managed senior brokers at Lehman Brothers, but soon after, he co-founded the UK-based eco-friendly bottled water brand, Life Water, with his friend Lucas White. The brand led them to setting up the charity Drop4Drop, which aims at providing clean water to people in poor countries.