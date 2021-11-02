Who Is Rodney Mathews? Facts About ‘The Bachelorette’ Star – Hollywood Life

On the Nov. 2 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Rodney Mathews makes a bold move to attract Michelle Young during their one-on-one date.

Rodney Mathews is the next lucky guy to get a one-on-one date with Michelle Young on the Nov. 2 episode of The Bachelorette. A preview for the episode shows Rodney being tasked with stripping naked and running down the stairs while Michelle yells, “This is our journey!” during a game of Truth or Dare. Rather than shying away from the task, though, Rodney takes the plunge and impresses the gorgeous Bachelorette.

That staircase has officially seen it all 🤪 pic.twitter.com/XaS3C898tI — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 30, 2021

“The date has been really fun up until this point,” Rodney says. “To add salt to the wound, I have my boys watching, Kaitlyn and Tayshia have their heads out. It’s pretty bad when everyone sees you in your birthday suit and it’s not even your birthday. It’s pretty rough.” Learn more about Rodney below!

1. What Does Rodney Do?

Rodney currently works as an Outside Sales Representative for Cinta in California. He has been with the company since May 2018. The company assists other businesses with apparel and facility services to prepare for the workday. Before working at Cinta, Rodney spent a year and a half working as an Associate Sales Rep at Smith & Nephew, a medical technology company.

2. Where Did Rodney Go to College?

Rodney got his Associate’s Degree from Citrus College in 2012. He majored in Communication and Media Studies. After two years at Citrus, he transferred to California State University, Fresno, where he majored in Mass Communications and Media Studies. He graduated in 2015.

3. Rodney Was A College Athlete

Rodney was on the football team at Fresno State. He was a Safety. Rodney had a successful high school football career, and was named the All-Sierra League safety during his senior year. After high school, he played at Citrus College. There, he was a first team All-West Conference selection in 2011, as well as a CCCFCA Region IV All-State first team selection in 2012. He was also captain of the team. Rodney transferred to Fresno State in 2013 during his junior year and played two games before suffering a knee injury that ended his football career — and his dreams of heading to the NFL.

4. What Is Rodney Looking For In A Partner?

“Rodney is looking for someone who is honest, active, and ideally a former student athlete like himself,” Rodney’s ABC bio says. Luckily, Michelle is a former college basketball player, so the shoe fits! “He wants to find a deep mental connection with someone, but also wants a woman who he can laugh with every day,” the bio says. “Rodney knows exactly what he wants and he is looking for someone who has that clear vision, too.”

5. Faith Is Important To Rodney

Rodney’s Instagram bio reveals that three of the most important things to him are “faith, football and family.”