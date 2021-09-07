Who Is Pieper James? Facts About The ‘BIP’ Contestant – Hollywood Life

Brendan Morais was called out for allegedly dating Pieper James before coming on this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and now, she’s heading to the beach, too!

Pieper James will be one of the new arrivals on the Sept. 6 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. However, she’s already been part of a storyline on the show’s seventh season, despite not actually being on the beach yet. Cast member Brendan Morais was accused of dating Pieper before heading to Mexico, and previews for this week’s episode reveal that the two go on a one-on-one date once Pieper arrives.

Brendan hit it off with Natasha Parker when Paradise first began. Then, when Demi Burnett arrived, she asked him on a date and was super into him. However, Brendan rejected Demi, and has been hanging with Natasha ever since. Natasha has admittedly been worried about how slow Brendan has been taking things in their relationship, and she’s definitely in for some more drama once Pieper shows up! Learn more about the new arrival below.

What Happened To Pieper On ‘The Bachelor’?

Pieper comes to Bachelor in Paradise from Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor. She made it all the way to week seven — right before hometown dates — before Matt broke up with her. Pieper mostly avoided the drama on The Bachelor, but thinks simply didn’t work out with her and Matt.

What Does Pieper James Do?

Pieper is currently a graduate student at DePaul University. She will get her Master’s Degree in Marketing in 2021. She is the president of DePaul’s professional marketing network, Kellstadt Marketing Group. In 2019, Pieper graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Sociology. Between her undergraduate and graduate education, Pieper spent one year working for Mercedes Benz in 2019 and 2020. She began as an Assistant Brand Manager and was eventually promoted to a Business Development Coordinator before leaving the company in June 2020.

Pieper James Is A Model

Pieper clearly has a strong work ethic, but in addition to her career and schooling, she also does some modeling on the side. She is signed to Q6 Models and has posted several modeling shots to her Instagram page. Throughout her modeling career, she’s posed for athletic brands, as well as high-fashion brands.

Family Is Important To Pieper James

Pieper has a “wonderful family who has supported all over her endeavors,” her ABC bio confirms. She often posts family photos on Instagram, and told ABC that she is extremely close with her grandmother. “Pieper loves her grandma the most in this world and calls her Gram-cracker.”

Pieper James Is On Instagram

Pieper James shares her life with fans via her Instagram, @Pieper_James. Her page features photos with friends and family, solo shots, and lots of images of her travels. She has more than 13,000 followers on the social media site.