Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl 2022? Everything To Know – Hollywood Life

What to know about the halftime show and National Anthem performance at Super Bowl 2022, which will broadcast from Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

Football’s biggest Sunday of the year is fast approaching: Super Bowl LVI. On Feb. 13, 2022, two teams will square off at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and vie for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy — and, not to mention, an agreeable sum of $150,000 per player on the winning team. It’s a big day for football enthusiasts, indeed, but also for music fanatics. Each year, the biggest names in music are tapped to perform during the halftime show, making the occasion all the more lively.

At the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida last year, The Weeknd scored the gig, bringing spectators to their feet before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ultimately defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. So, who will be performing at the halftime show in 2022? Below is everything to know about the show and the National Anthem, which was sung by Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church last year.

Who will be performing at the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show?

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced in September that Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar have been tapped as Super Bowl 2022 halftime show performers. “This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” Adam Harter, Pepsi’s senior vice president of media, sports, and entertainment said in a statement. “Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year’s superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance.”

Where will the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show be?

Like the game itself, the halftime show will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a city in Los Angeles. Not only will the upcoming game mark the first time the city will host a Super Bowl in nearly 30 years, it’ll also mark a homecoming for L.A. artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick. “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement, while Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s marketing VP, added, “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

How do viewers tune into the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show?

The 2022 Super Bowl, as well as its halftime show, will be broadcast on NBC and available to livestream on the NBC website or with the NBC Sports App. For those without NBC, the game (and show) will also be on Peacock and Telemundo.

Who will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2022?

The sports powers that be have yet to announce the artist (or artists) tapped to perform the National Anthem for the 2022 game. But last year, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church teamed up for a rousing collaboration of the song. Following their performance, Grammy winner H.E.R. took the field to perform “America the Beautiful,” incorporating a euphonious guitar solo.