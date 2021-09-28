Who Is Noah Erb? Facts About ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star – Hollywood Life

As season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ winds down, Noah Erb remains in one of the strongest couples on the show with Abigail Heringer.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer have been going strong since the very first day of filming Bachelor in Paradise. They were among the first few arrivals on the beach, and Abigail asked Noah out on the first one-on-one date of the season. Although there was a small snag in their relationship that almost led to a breakup, they ended up working things out and thriving in the following weeks of the show.

Now, Abigail and Noah are amongst some of the few couples left on the show. With just one week until the finale, they’ll soon have to make a decision about whether or not they want to get engaged at the end of the show. The other possibilities? Leaving as a couple but before the final rose ceremony, or, worst case scenario…breaking up for real. Ahead of the Sept. 28 episode, here’s more to know about Noah:

1. What Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Was Noah on?

Noah was on season 16 of The Bachelorette. He did not appear on the show while Clare Crawley was the Bachelorette. Instead, he was one of five men who were brought in during the fifth week of the show, after Tayshia Adams had replaced Clare as the lead. Noah made it further along on the show than any of the other men brought in midway through the season. In fact, he made it all the way until week 9 before he was eliminated.

During his four weeks on the show, though, Noah definitely made some waves. He rubbed a lot of the other men the wrong way, especially after he told Tayshia that some of them were questioning her intentions. However, Tayshia had a special spot in her heart for Noah. She gave him the group date rose on his first date of the season, and kept him around following a dreaded two-on-one date with another contestant. Unfortunately, the ultimate connection just wasn’t there, and Noah was sent home just before hometown dates.

2. What Does Noah Erb Do For A Living?

Noah is a registered travel nurse. Due to his job, he was working tirelessly on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic before his time on The Bachelorette in 2020. However, Noah has also gotten to travel to various places for his work, as well. A travel nurse generally only works in the same location for a few months at a time, as they’re meant to fill in staffing needs at hospitals and other facilities when needed.

3. Noah Comes From A Large Family

Noah is one of 10 siblings, and he grew up knowing the importance of family. He admittedly looks to his parents as an example of what a loving relationship should be. One of Noah’s siblings is also his twin.

4. Where Did Noah Go To College?

Noah attended Tulsa Community College in Oklahoma. He received his Associate’s degree in Registered Nursing from the school. His LinkedIn page also reveals that he worked as a salesperson in a furniture store before taking on nursing full-time.

5. Where Did Noah Grow Up?

Noah grew up in Oklahoma where he worked as a farmer/rancher. He says he is very handy and can “fix anything.”