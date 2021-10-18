Who Is Melissa Kennedy? Facts About Travis Barker’s 1st Wife – Hollywood Life

Travis Barker is preparing to tie the knot for the third time with Kourtney Kardashian. The blink-182 drummer was last married to Shanna Moakler between 2004 and 2008, but before that his first wife was Melissa Kennedy. Find out more about Travis Barker’s first wife here!

Wedding bells are in the air for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The 42-year-old reality star and 45-year-old drummer announced their engagement on Sunday October 17, where the “All The Small Things” drummer popped the question on a Montecito beach surrounded by roses. While Travis will be the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s first husband, the drummer has been married twice before: first to Melissa Kennedy and more recently to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. Find out more about Travis Barker’s first wife here!

1. Travis and Melissa were married for less than a year

Travis and Melissa were married at the height of his band blink-182’s fame. Travis joined the band in 1998 before making their classic album Enema of the State in 1999. In June 2001, the band released another fan-favorite record Take Off Your Pants And Jacket. Shortly after Travis’ second album with blink was released, he tied the knot with Melissa in September 2001, but the pair split up in August 2002, according to IMDb.

2. She was featured in blink-182’s documentaries

While Melissa has kept a relatively low-profile, she was featured in both parts of Travis’ bands documentary shorts. Blink-182 released The Urethra Chronicles and The Urethra Chronicles II in 1999 and 2002, respectively, to chronicle the band’s hijinks. Melissa’s IMDb page lists only those two credits.

3. Melissa helped run Travis’ clothing brand while they were married.

Other than being an all-star drummer, Travis has dipped his toes into the fashion world. In 1999, he started the punk and hip-hop-inspired brand Famous Stars and Straps, which is still going strong to this day. According to Melissa’s LinkedIn page, she was the clothing brand’s vice president from 1999 until May 2002, shortly before she and Travis split up.

4. Travis had Melissa’s name tattooed across his neck

Travis is easily recognizable from all of his tattoos. The “I Miss You” drummer is covered head to toe with ink, in true punk rock fashion. Years ago, Travis had Melissa’s name tattooed across his neck in script, according to Body Art Guru. While it may seem embarrassing to have an ex’s name tattooed on your neck permanently, Travis definitely doesn’t have anything to worry about, because he covered it with a gorgeous rose tattoo. In April 2021, Travis debuted a tattoo with Kourtney’s name shortly after the pair went public.

5. Melissa is a realtor

While Melissa has mostly kept a low-profile since she and Travis have split up, her LinkedIn page is still public, and after she stepped down as vice president of Famous, she took a career change to real estate. She was a salesperson for Pacific Sands Mortgage and Realty Inc. from June 2003 to March 2006, and then she became a real estate broker for Lifestyle Estates Realty And Funding Inc. from March 2006 until now.