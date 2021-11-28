Who Is Melanie Hamrick? 5 Things About Mick Jagger’s Girlfriend – Hollywood Life

Mick Jagger is a dad for the EIGHTH time with his fifth different baby mama! So who exactly is Melanie Hamrick, the woman who gave birth to the rocker’s newborn son? Get to know her right here!

Melanie Hamrick, 34, has been dating Mick Jagger, 78, since 2014 and stepped into a big spotlight when she became the mother of his eighth child, son Deveraux in 2016. The lovebirds haven’t been shy about their love since their relationship was revealed, and have often been seen on both private outings and professional outings together. Although Melanie’s usually making headlines for her romance with the Rolling Stones lead singer, the beauty has an interesting background and talent all of her own.

Find out more about Melanie and her relationship with Mick below!

She’s A Choreographer & Ballet Dancer.

Melanie put her dance career on hold while carrying Mick’s baby, but made her living off being a ballerina, even dancing for the American Ballet Theater. She started dancing when she was just three years old and got her first contract with ABT at 17. She retired in 2019 after 15 years and has been focusing on being a mom.

Melanie Was Once Engaged.

Before meeting Mick, Melanie was engaged to a fellow dancer, Jose Carreno. However, when he accepted a job directing the Ballet San Jose in 2013, the relationship ended after six years

She Met Mick Through Work.

The American Ballet Theater happened to be touring in Tokyo at the same time as the Rolling Stones in Feb. 2014, and Melanie was able to hang out backstage at the show with her friends. Mick noticed her and invited her to dinner and they started spending time together. Unfortunately, Mick’s girlfriend of 13 years, L’Wren Scott, died in March 2014, but by June, Melanie and Mick were seeing each other.

Mick Bought Her A $7 Million Townhouse.

Being with Mick Jagger has its perks — the British artist purchased a $7 million townhouse for his girlfriend in New York City in October 2016. NO BIG DEAL, RIGHT?

She’s From Virginia.

Melanie was born in Williamsburg, Virginia, and got her start in dance at Eastern Virginia School of the Performing Arts. She then went on to train in Washington D.C. at the Kirov Academy of Ballet.