Who Is Matthew Tyler Vorce? – Hollywood Life

Billie Eilish likes to keep her love life pretty private, but we have some details about her most recent beau, Matthew Tyler Vorce. Find out more about the 29-year-old actor here!

It appears that singer Billie Eilish, 19, is in a full-blown romantic relationship! Although the “Bad Guy” hitmaker has yet to publicly confirm anything, she’s been spotted out with Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29, first at Disneyland in June and then getting cozy at Doja Cat‘s star-studded 26th birthday bash on Oct. 21.

While Billie hasn’t spoken publicly about her new flame, she has alluded to being in a relationship. In May, the singer graced the cover of British Vogue and answered questions from famous fans in a video segment, including Justin Bieber, Tim Burton, and Dominic Fike. When the latter asked about the last time she did something for the first time, Billie said, “Yikes. The answer is really explicit, so I’m not going to answer with that. I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go.”

Read more about the global pop star’s new beau here!

Matthew’s An Actor & Podcast Host

Matthew writes in his Instagram bio that he’s an “Actor.Writer.Degenerate,” and also that he’s located in Los Angeles. According to IMDB, the yet-to-breakthrough actor has a few credits to his name, including the TV movie Mother May I Sleep With Danger?, the short It Wasn’t Me, the TV series Return Home, and more. Matthew is also one of the creators of the horror podcast series Searching For Putty Man, and, judging from his various behind-the-scenes Instagram posts, he’s a horror fiend, appearing in multiple projects with a horror theme.

He Was Embroiled In A Bit Of A Social Media Scandal

Matthew unfortunately came under fire recently when social media users accused the actor of allegedly writing homophobic and racist posts on Twitter and Facebook in the past, causing him to take to social media to issue an apology.

“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are,” he wrote in an Instagram story in June, per Page Six. “Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter.” He went on, “I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for.”

Matthew continued by saying that he “shouldn’t have used this language in the first place” and again apologized for any “hurt” he caused. “I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions,” he concluded.

He Was [Maybe] Mentioned In Billie’s Documentary

There was some speculation that apparently arose about Matthew making an off-camera appearance in Billie’s latest documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. Per Cosmopolitan, Billie gets a phone call after making a sweet at the 2020 Grammys and tells the camera it’s her “first love.” It’s not confirmed if the person on the phone was indeed Matthew, but if it was, the couple’s beginnings go back a bit farther than previously thought.

He Keeps His Life & Relationship With Billie Low Key

Although Matthew and Billie have made a few public appearances lately, they tend to keep their relationship private. The couple hasn’t made anything Instagram official or publicly discussed their partnership at length, but things seem to currently be going well for the pair!

“I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had — with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see — I regret,” Billie told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast last year. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?’”