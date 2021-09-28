Who Is Mari Pepin? Facts About The ‘Bachelor IN Paradise’ Star – Hollywood Life

Things have been stable between Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch for a few weeks now on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but previews for the Sept. 28 episode show that there may be some trouble brewing.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch have had some ups and downs on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. While they started out as a strong couple, things took a turn when Demi Burnett arrived and expressed interested in Kenny. At the same time, Mari told Kenny that she wanted the freedom to date other people on the show if the opportunity rose. So, Kenny pursued a relationship with Demi, and even got her rose at the second rose ceremony.

Are these two ready for an engagement??!?!? 💍💔 pic.twitter.com/Jt11Bg9jAl — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 27, 2021

Eventually, though, Mari apologized to Kenny and told him she wanted to be all-in on their relationship. He ended things with Demi to fully commit to Mari, and they’ve been going strong ever since. In fact, they even told each other that they were falling in love! However, previews for the show’s Sept. 28 episode show Kenny and Mari having a tense conversation, where he worries about whether or not she’s on the same page as him. He even suggests taking a break from their relationship. Later, Mari can be seen hysterically crying. As we wait to see how it all plays out, here’s more to know about Mari:

1. What Season Of ‘The Bachelor’ Was Mari On?

Mari, whose full name is Mariela, was a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor, where she tried to win Matt James’ heart. Mari made it all the way to week four of the show, which is when she was eliminated. Although Matt was initially very attracted to Mari, his connection with several other women was stronger, leading to her elimination in the middle of the season.

2. Mari Has Lived Around The World & Speaks Multiple Languages

Mari has a very unique upbringing. She was born in Puerto Rico, and when she was just a few years old, she began traveling all over the world due to her dad’s career in the military. The family relocated to Germany, which allowed them to easily travel to places in Europe like France, Czechoslovakia and Italy. Due to all the places she’s live, Mari developed an appreciation for different cultures and languages. While Spanish is her first language, she’s also fluent in English and has studied American Sign Language and French.

3. Mari Competed In Pageants

Like many Bachelor Nation stars these days, Mari is a future pageant princes. She won Miss Maryland Teen USA while she was a freshman in college, and then competed at Miss Teen USA. In 2019, Mari was named Miss Maryland, and she came in the top 10 at Miss USA. Amidst her run in the pageant circuit, she began modeling, and was signed by Click Models.

4. What Does Mari Do?

Mari graduated from Towson University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies in 2018. She works as the Marketing Director at Maryland Plastic Surgery & PURE MedSpa, a fully integrated surgery center, cosmetic laser center and MedSpa. At the same time, she’s also pursuing her Master’s degree in marketing.

5. Mari Loves Volunteering & Giving Back

Mari has created and run various non-profit organizations over the years. One of those is Moi Warriors, which aids women who are overcoming medical obstacles. She also works with Make a Veteran Smile, helping to provide free surgical procedures to veterans. Many of her non-profit efforts are in the areas of women’s health, children’s initiatives, homelessness and veteran’s affairs.