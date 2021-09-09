Who Is Maggie Sajak? 5 Things To Know About Pat Sajak’s Daughter – Hollywood Life

It’s a Sajak thing! Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, has joined ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in a larger capacity as the long-running game show’s social media correspondent. Here’s what you need to know about Maggie.

Wheel Of Fortune is keeping it in the family! Maggie Sajak, the daughter of host Pat Sajak, will be joining the show as a social correspondent, according to Variety. The 26-year-old will be the online host and will share exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes access, as well as interviews with the hosts, staff, crew, and contestants.

You’ll be seeing a lot more of Maggie on Wheel of Fortune this year. In addition to work on the game show, Maggie is also a talented singer! HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Maggie.

1. Maggie has been on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ before.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to bring an insider’s look at the show with new behind-the-scenes features, interviews, videos, and insights. The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them,” Maggie said in a statement about her new Wheel of Fortune gig.

Even more reason Sajak and White make a great team. Tune in all week to watch Maggie Sajak and @TheVannaWhite host Weekend Getaways! #Family #FamilyTime #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/5PNEvnEteN — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) January 7, 2020

Maggie made her first appearance on the show when she was only one! As a tiny tot, her father brought her out and introduced her to letter-turner Vanna White and the audience while she giggled and cooed and did her best to maintain her balance. “I’m walking a little better now, and hopefully I’m a little more eloquent than last time,” she said in jest on the Jan. 6 episode. In January 2020, Maggie stepped in as a letter-turner as her dad recovered from emergency surgery. Vanna took over as host until Pat returned.

2. She’s a country music singer.

Maggie isn’t only known for turning letters on Wheel Of Fortune. Her real passion is music and as early as 12 started playing guitar and writing songs. Her debut single, “First Kiss,” was released in 2011 when Maggie was just 16-years-old. The music video for the song was directed by CMT Music Award-winning director Trey Fanjoy in Nashville and was featured on an episode of Wheel Of Fortune.

3. She’s appeared in ‘Teen Vogue.’

In Teen Vogue‘s July 2013 issue “Get Schooled in Fall’s Smartest Denim,” Maggie posed for a few photos and even mentioned her favorite style of jeans. “My go-to is definitely a dark-wash, low-rise skinny. I can dress it up or down depending on the style I want that day,” she previously shared with the outlet.

4. She’s part of a very successful family.

While Pat and Maggie are working on Wheel of Fortune, Pat’s other child, Patrick, is now a doctor. Maggie celebrated Patrick becoming a doctor in May 2021. “My big brother officially became a doctor today, and I am the MOST proud,” she captioned an Instagram post.

5. Maggie has gotten a prestigious education.

Maggie has graduated from Princeton University. She has also finished a postgraduate program at Columbia University. Maggie is now attending law school.